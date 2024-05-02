Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) COO Amit Gupta Sells 23,416 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (CDLX, Financial), a company specializing in advertising platforms that leverage purchase intelligence to make marketing more relevant and measurable, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Operating Officer, Amit Gupta, sold 23,416 shares of the company on April 24, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $11.91 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $278,698.56.

Over the past year, Amit Gupta has been an active seller of Cardlytics Inc stock, disposing of 96,074 shares in total, while not purchasing any shares. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at the company.

The insider transaction history for Cardlytics Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 17 insider sales and only 2 insider buys. This could suggest that insiders have been more inclined to sell shares than to acquire them.

On the valuation front, Cardlytics Inc's shares were trading at $11.91 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $554.965 million. According to GuruFocus's valuation analysis, the stock is currently modestly undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.76, with a GF Value of $15.73, indicating that the stock might be trading below its intrinsic value based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

1783371142615166976.png

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical price multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance forecasts provided by Morningstar analysts.

1783371161665695744.png

Investors and stakeholders in Cardlytics Inc may want to monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into the company's prospects and the perspectives of those who manage it.

