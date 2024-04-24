Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: DIY paint accelerated pretty meaningfully from 4Q to 1Q. Could you discuss whether this acceleration was related more towards improving demand or maybe the timing of comps? How should we think about the pathway to restoring price/cost and DA given volumes are improving?

A: Keith J. Allman, President and CEO of Masco, clarified that the market for DIY paint is slightly down and there hasn't been a restoration of volumes. Richard J. Westenberg, CFO, added that the performance was more related to seasonality rather than a trend, expecting DIY to be down low single digits and Pro to be up low single digits for the year.

Q: Plumbing ball mix decelerated from down 4% in 4Q to down 7% in 1Q despite what looked like an easier comp. Could you discuss if this is viewed as a deceleration and if there are any weaker channels that you'd flag?

A: Richard J. Westenberg explained that the sequential basis year-over-year is largely driven by geographic performance, particularly the slowdown in international markets observed from Q2 of last year.

Q: Considering that DIY and Pro paint were both sort of flattish on a sales basis year-over-year, that would seem to imply that Kichler and the hardware business were down maybe closer to 15%. Is that correct? What's driving that?

A: Richard J. Westenberg confirmed the observation but noted that the decline wasn't as significant as 15%. He explained that Kichler has been restructuring, which includes exiting less profitable lines of business.

Q: A couple of questions on the margins. For the second quarter, does that imply margins really need to be down?

A: Richard J. Westenberg acknowledged that while Q1 had strong performance, Q2 faces a tough comparison to last year's strong Q2, implying some margin reduction year-over-year in Q2.

Q: Zooming into the Plumbing margin specifically, 19.1% margin in the first quarter and the full year guide unchanged. Could you outline how price cost is playing into that?

A: Keith J. Allman mentioned that there wasn't a significant impact from price/cost in Plumbing in the quarter. The focus remains on productivity initiatives and operational efficiency to maintain margin performance.

Q: How are you thinking about the overall kind of capital allocation environment and potential acquisitions?

A: Keith J. Allman reiterated that Masco's capital allocation strategy remains unchanged, focusing on bolt-on acquisitions in Paint and Plumbing. He mentioned that the deal flow is slightly up, but the strategy remains consistent with past practices.

These Q&A highlights from Masco Corp's earnings call provide insights into the company's performance dynamics, strategic decisions, and future outlook, particularly concerning market trends, operational efficiencies, and capital allocation strategies.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.