Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth and Strategic Insights

Explore key financial outcomes and strategic discussions from Boston Scientific's first quarter of 2024 earnings call.

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Q1 2024 Revenue: $3.856 billion, 13.8% reported growth, 15% operational growth, 13.1% organic growth.
  • Q1 2024 Adjusted EPS: $0.56, 20.6% growth.
  • Q1 2024 Adjusted Operating Margin: 26.2%.
  • Q1 2024 Adjusted Gross Margin: 69.8%.
  • Q1 2024 Free Cash Flow: Negative $15 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Revenue Guidance: 11% to 13% reported growth, 11.5% to 13.5% operational growth, 10% to 12% organic growth.
  • Full Year 2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance: $2.29 to $2.34, 12% to 14% growth.
  • Q2 2024 Revenue Guidance: 10.5% to 12.5% reported growth, 11.5% to 13.5% operational growth, 10% to 12% organic growth.
  • Q2 2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance: $0.57 to $0.59.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the adoption and impact of FARAPULSE in the field, and how much of the guidance raise is attributed to this product?
A: Michael F. Mahoney, Chairman, President & CEO of Boston Scientific, highlighted FARAPULSE as a transformational product, noting its rapid adoption by both RF and cryo users in the U.S. and sustained momentum in Europe. The product's safety, ease of use, and effectiveness have driven its quick acceptance in the market. The company continues to invest in its commercial footprint and supply chain to meet demand.

Q: With the updated long-range plan (LRP) forecasting 8% to 10% organic growth from 2024 to 2026, do you still anticipate growth acceleration in 2025?
A: Michael F. Mahoney expressed satisfaction with the current business momentum, which led to an increased guidance for 2024. However, he stated it would be premature to confirm accelerating growth for 2025 at this stage, although it remains a goal.

Q: Can you provide more details on the performance and future expectations for the ACURATE neo valve, especially regarding its status in the U.S. and Europe?
A: Michael F. Mahoney mentioned strong adoption in Europe and excitement about the recent submission of the next-generation ACURATE Prime valve in Europe. However, for the U.S., Boston Scientific is awaiting full-year follow-up data and will discuss future steps at a later date.

Q: How are you managing operating margins, and what are the expectations for margin improvement over the next three years?
A: Daniel J. Brennan, CFO, explained that while gross margin was lower this quarter, the company aims for improvement throughout the year. Over the next three years, all P&L lines are expected to contribute to achieving a 150 basis point improvement, aiming for an adjusted operating margin close to 28% by 2026.

Q: What drove the 85% growth in U.S. EP sales, and was there any significant stocking dynamic involved?
A: Michael F. Mahoney clarified that the impressive growth was due to new account openings and rapid adoption of the technology, with no significant one-time stocking. The company is seeing hospitals purchasing additional consoles, indicating strong and sustained product use.

Q: Regarding the new DRG for ablation and left atrial appendage closure, how do you view the market growth potential before indication expansions?
A: Michael F. Mahoney and Dr. Kenneth M. Stein, Senior VP & Global Chief Medical Officer, discussed the healthy market dynamics and under-penetration of WATCHMAN procedures. Upcoming trials like OPTION and CHAMPION could significantly expand the market if successful.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.