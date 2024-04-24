Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strategic Growth and Enhanced Shareholder Returns

Explore key insights from Travel+Leisure Co's Q1 2024 earnings, including robust revenue growth, increased dividends, and strategic acquisitions.

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: 4% increase
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $191 million
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share: $0.97
  • Tours Increase: 15% year-over-year
  • New Owner Tours: Up 28%
  • Q1 VPG (Volume Per Guest): $3,035
  • Owner Room Nights: 7% increase for the remainder of the year
  • Vacation Ownership Revenue: $725 million, up 6%
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Vacation Ownership: $135 million, up 3%
  • Travel and Membership Revenue: $193 million, down 4%
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Travel and Membership: Growth of 6%
  • Operating Cash Flow: $47 million
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $22 million
  • Dividend: Increased to $0.50 per share
  • Share Repurchases: 624,000 shares at an average price of $40.7
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Michael, Mike, it seems like volume per guest is tracking better even as you improve your new owner mix. Can you talk about what's driving that more favorable relationship between VPG and new owner mix?
A: Michael D. Brown, CEO - President & Director, Travel+Leisure Co.: The 28% new owner tour growth year-on-year sets us up well for Q1 and beyond. We opened over 30 new marketing locations in 2023, getting the full year positive impact this year. Additionally, we invested heavily into the marketing package pipeline, which is now beginning to show results. The execution by the team has been excellent, contributing significantly to these outcomes.

Q: Regarding consumer financing in Vacation Ownership, have your expectations changed given the potential shifts in interest rate cuts by the Fed?
A: Michael A. Hug, CFO, Travel+Leisure Co.: We've executed well with our March ABS transaction. Interest rates have risen slightly since then, but it's not expected to significantly impact this year's EBITDA. We anticipate that interest rate headwinds will eventually become tailwinds, although this may not occur as soon as previously expected. Our consumer finance portfolio is performing well, with a provision for the quarter at 17.4% and a focus on maintaining high credit quality.

Q: Can you discuss the criteria for share repurchases and how acquisitions or other investments may have influenced this quarter's repurchase levels?
A: Michael A. Hug, CFO, Travel+Leisure Co.: The $46 million spent on the Accor acquisition impacted our Q1 share repurchases. Our capital allocation strategy prioritizes growing dividends and the business, followed by strategic M&A and then share repurchases. We spent $25 million on share repurchases in Q1 and plan to request an additional $500 million in share repurchase authorization at our upcoming Board meeting.

Q: How is the new owner growth sustainable, especially with the impressive tour flow and mix seen this quarter?
A: Michael D. Brown, CEO - President & Director, Travel+Leisure Co.: The growth is sustainable due to our focus on incremental arrivals and room nights for owners, fruitful partnerships like with Wyndham Hotels, and methodical regional expansion of new marketing locations. Additionally, our focus on package sales is creating a new avenue for sustained growth.

Q: Could you provide an update on the progress and strategy for the B2B and B2C portions of your business?
A: Michael D. Brown, CEO - President & Director, Travel+Leisure Co.: We've aligned costs more closely with revenue expectations and are focusing on deepening relationships with existing B2B partners rather than expanding the number of partners. This approach is intended to enhance conversion rates and transaction growth without diluting efforts across too many new B2B customers.

Q: Can you give more details on the Allegiant partnership and how it fits into your strategy?
A: Michael D. Brown, CEO - President & Director, Travel+Leisure Co.: The partnership with Allegiant, which has 15 million loyalty members and 125 destinations, will involve cross-promotional marketing focusing on air and stay packages. This collaboration is expected to enhance our package pipeline and marketing efforts, aligning well with our growth strategy.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.