Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Insights

Discover how Weatherford International PLC achieved significant financial growth and strategic milestones in the first quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.36 billion in Q1 2024, up 15% year-over-year, flat sequentially.
  • Operating Income: $233 million in Q1 2024, up from $185 million in Q1 2023.
  • Net Income: $112 million in Q1 2024, compared to $72 million in Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $336 million in Q1 2024, a 25% increase year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 24.7% in Q1 2024, improvement of 206 basis points year-over-year.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $131 million in Q1 2024, up $47 million year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $82 million in Q1 2024, up $55 million year-over-year.
  • CapEx: $59 million in Q1 2024, representing 4.3% of revenues.
  • Total Cash: Approximately $937 million as of Q1 2024.
  • Net Leverage Ratio: 0.6x at the end of Q1 2024.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Girish, with a little rounding, you hit 25% margins in 1Q, which has been an aspirational target for some time now. Can you talk about what you see the company doing outside of overall market revenue growth over the next 2 to 3 years?
A: Girishchandra K. Saligram, President, CEO & Director of Weatherford International plc, highlighted that the company's confidence in pulling the margin target forward is due to the greater magnitude of outcomes from ongoing initiatives. He mentioned that once the 25% margin goal is stabilized, the company will continue to drive margins upward, focusing on productivity and commercialization of technology solutions.

Q: Can you expand on the prospects for the OpEx versus the drilling and completion spending cycle as it relates to the company, particularly thinking about the longer-term growth prospects for PRI?
A: Girishchandra K. Saligram discussed that OpEx spend is expected to continue increasing, with PRI eventually following the growth seen in DRE. He emphasized the focus on interventions, digital solutions, and plug-in abandonment, highlighting these areas as significant for future growth.

Q: How should we think about your M&A strategy going forward? Are there larger targets you might be interested in, or will it still be more of the tuck-ins?
A: Girishchandra K. Saligram explained that Weatherford's M&A strategy remains focused on strategic fit, margin accretion, and cash generation, rather than pursuing specific sizes of acquisitions. Integration remains a priority to ensure any acquired company can be effectively incorporated into Weatherford's operations.

Q: How are you thinking about potentially returning capital to shareholders now that the balance sheet is in great shape?
A: Arunava Mitra, Executive VP & CFO, indicated that Weatherford plans to announce a comprehensive capital allocation framework later in the year, which will include shareholder returns and continued debt reduction.

Q: Could you provide some color in terms of revenue synergies or cost synergies from the recent acquisitions?
A: Girishchandra K. Saligram mentioned that the focus with recent acquisitions is on growth and scaling their solutions with Weatherford's international footprint. He highlighted the goal of building these acquisitions into significant platforms, leveraging Weatherford's existing capabilities and market presence.

Q: What are the next steps in your initiatives to drive margin expansion over the next 12 to 18 months?
A: Girishchandra K. Saligram outlined that the focus would be on improving supply chain efficiencies and repair and maintenance processes to enhance cycle times and asset utilization. These improvements are expected to contribute to revenue growth and better return on invested capital.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.