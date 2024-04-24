Release Date: April 24, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the record activity in the U.S. Treasury complex this quarter?

A: Terrence A. Duffy - CME Group Inc. - Chairman & CEO: It's difficult to conclude that we've reached peak activity in the U.S. Treasury complex given the current global and U.S. economic conditions. We expect activity to potentially increase if the Fed cuts rates. Regarding DTCC and clearing, we continue to see increased participation in the cross-margin program, which is delivering significant margin savings.

Q: Could you provide more details on the commodities and metals markets activity?

A: Derek Sammann - CME Group Inc. - Senior MD and Global Head of Commodities, Options Products & International Markets: We've observed a significant rise in metals activity, particularly in gold and base metals like copper and aluminum, driven by global growth and electrification trends. The customer base is healthy, with robust participation across different client segments and regions.

Q: What are your thoughts on M&A opportunities and areas of focus?

A: Terrence A. Duffy - CME Group Inc. - Chairman & CEO: CME Group is open to M&A if the right opportunity arises that benefits our shareholders and clients. While we are not actively shopping, we are in a strong position to consider potential deals that align with our strategic goals.

Q: Can you comment on the market data revenue and the impact of episodic revenues?

A: Julie Winkler - CME Group Inc. - Senior MD & Chief Commercial Officer: Market data revenue reached a record $175 million this quarter, driven by professional subscriber revenue. Episodic revenues, such as derived data, can cause fluctuations, but the underlying demand for our data services remains strong.

Q: What is the status of the Google Cloud migration and potential new services?

A: Sunil Cutinho - CME Group Inc. - Chief Information Officer: We are progressing with migrating non-market workloads to Google Cloud, including clearing and regulatory services. This migration enables new capabilities like real-time margin calculation and optimization services, enhancing risk management for clients.

Q: How do you view the competitive landscape in energy markets, particularly with ICE?

A: Derek Sammann - CME Group Inc. - Senior MD and Global Head of Commodities, Options Products & International Markets: CME Group maintains a strong market share in energy, particularly in WTI and Henry Hub contracts. We continue to see growth in non-U.S. customer participation and commercial customer engagement, reflecting the robustness of our energy offerings.

