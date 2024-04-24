Apr 24, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Jacek Kunicki - Orange Polska SA - Member of the Supervisory Board
Hello. Please confirm, operator. Michael, can you please confirm we are on the line -- we are live?
Operator
Yes, sir. Yes, you are live, Jacek. Please go ahead with your presentation. Thank you.
Jacek Kunicki - Orange Polska SA - Member of the Supervisory Board
Let me ask Liudmila to start again the presentation.
Liudmila Climoc - Orange Polska SA - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
Okay. Yes.
Jacek Kunicki - Orange Polska SA - Member of the Supervisory Board
Apologies for the technical problem.
Liudmila Climoc - Orange Polska SA - Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
Yes, apologies and sometimes happening. So coming back for our first quarter results presentation and a good start of the year. I was commenting on the environment that we are pretty happy that it is improving, and we
Q1 2024 Orange Polska SA Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 24, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
