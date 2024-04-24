Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you update us on the timelines for LEQEMBI's EMEA delay and the subcutaneous approval?

A: Priya Singhal, Executive VP, Head of Development & Interim Chief Medical Officer, mentioned that they are working with Eisai to provide a subcutaneous formulation and are engaging with the FDA. The strategy includes a rolling submission for subcutaneous auto-injector maintenance, expected within the year, and a submission for subcutaneous induction therapy by the first quarter of 2026.

Q: What is your perspective on business development in relation to the uncertain trajectory of lecanemab?

A: Christopher A. Viehbacher, President, CEO & Director, explained that the focus for the year is on business development to bring new assets into early-stage research and development. He emphasized diversifying beyond neuroscience due to the high risks associated with it, mentioning potential expansions into rare diseases and immunology.

Q: Could you discuss the 2024 outlook for SKYCLARYS and the expected market penetration in the U.S. and Europe?

A: Christopher A. Viehbacher and Alisha A. Alaimo, President & Head of North America, discussed the successful U.S. launch and market penetration of SKYCLARYS, highlighting efforts to reach more patients. They also noted the rapid uptake in Europe, with revenue contributions expected to grow, particularly as reimbursement processes are completed in various countries.

Q: Can you provide insights into the trajectory of SKYCLARYS for this year, considering factors like discontinuation rates?

A: Alisha A. Alaimo noted that while monthly patient additions can be uneven due to various dynamics, the overall outlook is to continue adding patients each month. She emphasized the ongoing efforts to drive market penetration and exceed rare disease launch analogs.

Q: What are the expectations for the LEQEMBI commercial setup and the impact of the planned 30% increase in the U.S. field force?

A: Alisha A. Alaimo explained that the field force expansion is part of a strategic, phased approach to accelerate growth as more treatment sites become operational. She highlighted the focus on large Integrated Delivery Networks (IDNs) and the potential to increase the number of prescribing physicians.

Q: What are the early insights on the duration of treatment for patients on LEQEMBI?

A: Alisha A. Alaimo shared that physicians set clear expectations with patients to continue regular treatments, and so far, data suggests that patients are staying on the treatment as expected. There is ongoing monitoring and data collection to better understand treatment duration and adherence.

