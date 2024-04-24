PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Robust Financial Strategies

Despite a slight revenue decline, PROG Holdings Inc (PRG) surpasses earnings expectations and maintains strong operational performance in Q1 2024.

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Q1 2024 revenue exceeded expectations, reaching $641.9 million, a 2% decline from $655.1 million in Q1 2023.
  • Net Income: Earnings exceeded the high end of the outlook, with non-GAAP EPS at $0.91.
  • Gross Margin: Q1 2024 gross margin was 30.5%, down 120 basis points from Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $72.6 million in Q1 2024, compared to $89.7 million in the year-ago period.
  • GMV: Ended flat year-over-year for Q1, exceeding low single-digit decline expectations.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $136 million in cash flow from operations in Q1 2024.
  • Dividends: Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on March 28.
  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased approximately 781,000 shares at an average price of $31.31 per share.
  • Portfolio Performance: Q1 portfolio yield for Progressive Leasing was better than expected.
  • Lease Merchandise Write-offs: Provision for Q1 was 7%, within the annual targeted range of 6% to 8%.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights into the GMV trends through the first quarter and your outlook for the second quarter?
A: Steven Michaels, President and CEO, explained that the GMV trends saw some ebbs and flows, starting sluggish in January but rebounding in the latter half of February. The quarter ended with GMV flat year-over-year, which was a positive outcome compared to the initial low single-digit decline expectation. For the second quarter, the company is confident about achieving low single-digit GMV growth, influenced by positive performance and the shift of the Easter holiday.

Q: What impact do you anticipate from the CFPB's year late fee proposal on POS financing?
A: Steven Michaels noted that the proposal's impact is still uncertain. However, he believes it could lead to a reduction in credit supply above PROG Holdings in the stack, which might be positive for the leasing business due to a potential increase in customers seeking alternative financing options.

Q: Could you discuss the competitive landscape, particularly in terms of share gains or pressures from other lease-to-own and financial services providers?
A: Steven Michaels described the market as bifurcated between enterprise accounts and the SMB or regional space. While the regional space remains highly competitive, PROG Holdings is focused on gaining share both there and in the enterprise segment. He also noted neutral to tightening trends in subprime supply, which could be favorable for PROG Holdings.

Q: How are technical integrations and marketing initiatives with retail partners contributing to GMV growth?
A: Steven Michaels highlighted successful deeper integrations with retail partners, including credit stack waterfalls and e-commerce card integrations, which have helped gain balance of share and make partnerships stickier. Marketing efforts, particularly in direct-to-consumer campaigns, have also driven significant growth by increasing customer acquisition and retention.

Q: What drove the GMV growth observed in the quarter, and how do you see the mix affecting future growth?
A: According to Steven Michaels, the growth was not driven by ticket size but rather by an increased need for flexible payment options among the traffic that did occur. Key factors included better prioritization within existing retail doors and new technical integrations that facilitated transactions, especially in e-commerce.

Q: Can you provide more details on the marketing successes that helped you gain GMV balance of sales with key retail partners?
A: Steven Michaels elaborated that the company's partner marketing department has been effectively embedded within retailers' marketing teams, leading to joint promotional campaigns that benefit both parties. These efforts are complemented by sophisticated direct-to-consumer marketing strategies that drive both new and repeat customers to partner locations, enhancing GMV growth.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.