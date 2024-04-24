Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the Meridian Speedway concession and its relation to traffic from Mexico?

A: Alan H. Shaw, CEO of Norfolk Southern, clarified that the Meridian Speedway agreement does not impact Mexico-related traffic but affects the Dallas business, primarily influenced by abundant truck capacity.

Q: What are the underlying assumptions for the projected productivity savings and the timeline to achieve a 60 operating ratio?

A: John F. Orr, COO, explained that the productivity improvements are tied to better asset management and operational speed. He emphasized the focus on accelerating operations and reducing costs simultaneously, which supports their confidence in achieving the set targets.

Q: What are the main drivers for the expected 400 to 500 basis points of sequential improvement in Q2?

A: Mark R. George, CFO, mentioned modest seasonal volume increases and significant cost line relief, particularly in compensation and benefits, as key drivers. He highlighted the ongoing unwinding of service costs and restructuring benefits from reduced non-agreement headcount.

Q: How do you manage the risks associated with aggressive operational changes, such as reducing locomotives and changing schedules?

A: Alan H. Shaw emphasized maintaining a balance between service, productivity, and growth, with safety at its core. John Orr added that these changes are complementary, aiming to enhance network speed and reliability without compromising service quality.

Q: Can you provide an update on the rationalization of Intermodal lanes and its impact on the business mix and OR targets?

A: Claude E. Elkins, CMO, stated that they have strategically reviewed low-density and non-strategic Intermodal lanes, resulting in adjustments that align resources with high-growth potential areas. This rationalization supports more efficient network utilization and contributes to OR improvement efforts.

Q: How are the new PTO and sick leave regulations impacting operations, and are there plans to close any yards?

A: John F. Orr mentioned that they are focused on increasing crew and yard productivity to mitigate the impact of new regulations. He also indicated that all operational aspects, including yard closures, are under review to enhance efficiency and performance.

