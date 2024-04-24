Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Market Challenges with Strategic Adjustments

Insight into BXMT's financial performance, strategic loan extensions, and management's approach to sustaining dividends amid fluctuating market conditions.

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Net Loss: $0.71 per share
  • Distributable Earnings: $0.33 per share
  • Distributable Earnings Prior to Charge-offs: $0.65 per share
  • Dividend: $0.62 per share
  • Repayments Collected: Over $1 billion this quarter
  • Liquidity: Ended the quarter at $1.7 billion
  • Portfolio Performance: 92% performing
  • Realized Losses: $61 million in the first quarter
  • CECL Reserves: Increased by $174 million to $766 million
  • Book Value: $23.83 per share as of March 31st
  • Debt to Equity Ratio: Increased slightly to 3.8 times
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: On the loan extensions completed this quarter, can you discuss the typical duration of these extensions?
A: (Katharine Keenan, President and CEO) - Extensions typically range from one to two years, depending on the amount of equity provided by borrowers and the specific business plan for the asset. The decision is based on optimizing outcomes between return and recovery.

Q: What factors led to the downgrade of loans in the first quarter?
A: (Katharine Keenan, President and CEO) - The downgrades were primarily in U.S. office loans, reflecting challenges in the market, changes in occupancy, and tenant dynamics. Additionally, some multifamily assets were affected by temporary supply issues and higher rates.

Q: Can you discuss the net impact of loan resolutions and downgrades on future earnings?
A: (Anthony Marone, CFO) - The impact of moving loans to cost recovery is expected to be in the $0.08 to $0.10 per share range. Resolutions will have a more muted impact, depending on the leverage against the loans.

Q: How is the higher interest rate outlook affecting borrowers, particularly in the multifamily sector?
A: (Katharine Keenan, President and CEO) - Higher rates impact carry costs and liquidity for less well-capitalized sponsors, creating challenges particularly in the multifamily sector. However, the overall direction of rates is expected to trend downward, maintaining market liquidity and normalizing spreads.

Q: Regarding the dividend policy, how does the company view its sustainability given the current earnings and market conditions?
A: (Anthony Marone, CFO) - The dividend is set with a long-term view of the company's earnings power. The current level has been maintained for nearly nine years, reflecting the company's ability to manage through varying market conditions.

Q: What is the expected impact of nonaccrual loans on the dividend and the company's financial health?
A: (Anthony Marone, CFO) - Nonaccrual loans do impact earnings, but the company focuses on distributable earnings before charge-offs to assess dividend coverage. This approach helps in managing through temporary disruptions while maintaining a stable dividend.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.