Release Date: April 24, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide insights on the first quarter cost trends compared to the fourth quarter?

A: Susan Marie Diamond, CFO of Humana, noted that while there was an unexpected uptick in inpatient utilization related to the 2-midnight rule changes, the overall inpatient utilization for the first quarter was in line with expectations. She highlighted that early indicators such as prior year development showed positive trends, particularly for the third quarter across both inpatient and non-inpatient categories.

Q: How does the 3% margin target align with industry standards, and what are the implications for Humana's strategy?

A: Susan Marie Diamond explained that the 3% margin is seen as a reasonable minimum for the industry, reflecting the inherent risks and regulatory capital requirements of the insurance business. She emphasized that while Humana aims for margins competitive with the industry, the journey to achieving this target will be influenced by various factors including regulatory and competitive environments.

Q: With the final MA rate notice impacting 2025 projections, how does Humana plan to address potential constraints from the TBC thresholds?

A: Susan Marie Diamond acknowledged that the lower-than-expected rate notice would necessitate larger benefit reductions to achieve stable margins, potentially leading to plan and county exits where TBC limits pricing actions. She mentioned that Humana would explore optimizing benefit changes within the bids to support margin improvement.

Q: What are the expected impacts of the IRA on Humana's stand-alone Part D plans in 2025?

A: Susan Marie Diamond indicated that Humana's strategy for stand-alone Part D in 2025 would focus on risk mitigation due to significant changes from the IRA. She noted that premium increases would vary by plan, depending on their mix, and that Humana would adopt a cautious approach to see how the industry adjusts.

Q: Can you discuss the updated individual MA membership growth outlook and its drivers?

A: Bruce Dale Broussard, CEO of Humana, attributed the revised membership growth outlook to better-than-expected performance during the Open Enrollment Period (OEP), influenced by competitors' challenges and Humana's strong brand and service stability.

Q: How does Humana view the value proposition of Medicare Advantage (MA) relative to traditional Medicare in light of current challenges?

A: Bruce Dale Broussard expressed confidence in the continued strong value proposition of MA, citing both economic benefits and additional services like care coordination that are not available in traditional Medicare. He emphasized that despite some reductions, the overall value proposition remains stronger than in previous years.

