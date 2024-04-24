Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial Metrics and Strategic Decisions Unveiled

  • Loan Growth: Increased $107.4 million or 0.8% linked quarter and $560.7 million or 4.5% year over year.
  • Deposits: Totaled $15.3 billion, a linked quarter decrease of $231.2 million and a year-over-year increase of $554.9 million or 3.8%.
  • Net Interest Income: $136.2 million in the first quarter, net interest margin at 3.21%.
  • Non-Interest Income: $55.3 million in the first quarter, an increase of 11.1% linked quarter.
  • Total Revenue: $188.2 million for the first quarter, an increase of $1.6 million from the prior quarter.
  • Non-Interest Expense: $131.1 million in the first quarter, a decrease of 3.9% linked quarter.
  • Net Charge-Offs: $4.1 million during the first quarter, representing 12 basis points of average loans.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $7.7 million for loans held for investment in the first quarter.
  • Common Tier 1 Equity: 10.12% and total risk-based capital ratio of 12.42%.
  • Quarterly Cash Dividend: $0.23 per share payable on June 15.
Release Date: April 24, 2024

Release Date: April 24, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you discuss the expected impact of the FBBI sale on Trustmark's capital ratios and future capital deployment priorities?
A: Tom Owens, CFO of Trustmark Corporation, explained that the sale of FBBI is expected to be significantly accretive to capital, allowing the company to restructure its AFS portfolio. Post-transaction, the focus will remain on supporting organic loan growth and allowing capital to accrete, with no immediate plans to activate share repurchases. The transaction provides flexibility and positions the company to explore other opportunities as they arise.

Q: How does the FBBI sale influence Trustmark's approach to mergers and acquisitions (M&A)?
A: Robert Harvey, Chief Credit and Operations Officer, noted that the current focus is on organic growth, particularly by adding production talent across the franchise and supporting new business initiatives like equipment finance. Given the ongoing market headwinds and regulatory environment, the company is prioritizing organic growth over M&A for the foreseeable future.

Q: What are the expected financial benefits of the FBBI sale for Trustmark?
A: Duane Dewey, President and CEO, highlighted that the sale is expected to generate a 16% full-year EPS accretion and a 17% increase in tangible book value per share. The transaction also aims to enhance the company's fee income businesses and improve key profitability metrics such as ROA, NIM, and the efficiency ratio.

Q: Can you provide details on the expected timeline and financial impact of the bond restructuring following the FBBI sale?
A: Tom Owens discussed that the bond restructuring is anticipated to be completed around the end of the second quarter, coinciding with the closure of the FBBI sale. This restructuring is expected to be accretive to CET1 and TCE ratios and will allow for a full quarter impact starting Q3.

Q: What is the outlook for Trustmark's loan and deposit growth following the FBBI sale?
A: Duane Dewey projected mid-single-digit loan growth and low-single-digit deposit growth for 2024. He emphasized that the balance sheet repositioning post-transaction would significantly impact net interest income, which is expected to decline low-single digits, reflecting stable deposit costs and continued earning asset growth.

Q: How will the insurance business transaction affect Trustmark's non-interest expense and relationship with MMA?
A: Duane Dewey clarified that while the insurance business sale will reduce non-interest expenses by about $10.5 million to $11 million per quarter, there is no ongoing fee arrangement with MMA. However, Trustmark expects to maintain a positive relationship with MMA, benefiting from a long-standing partnership.

