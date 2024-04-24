Release Date: April 24, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide some perspective on how Stifel has increased the size and capabilities of its investment banking business relative to pre-COVID levels, considering the fluctuating revenues from 2021 to recent years?

A: Ronald James Kruszewski, Chairman & CEO of Stifel Financial Corp., explained that the firm has significantly enhanced its capabilities across the institutional business, not just in investment banking. This includes an increase in senior producing people, managing directors, products, and services. He acknowledged that 2021 might be seen as a high watermark for revenue due to unique market conditions like the SPAC phenomenon, but he is confident that the firm can achieve acceptable margins and return to profitability in this segment.

Q: What is the current environment for loan growth, and how does Stifel balance this with share repurchases?

A: James M. Marischen, CFO of Stifel Financial Corp., noted that the firm anticipates balance sheet growth, particularly in areas like fund banking, venture banking, and the mortgage portfolio. He highlighted that Stifel is generating substantial excess capital, which allows for a balanced approach between share repurchases and balance sheet growth.

Q: How does Stifel view the interplay between Net Interest Income (NII) guidance and the potential for higher interest rates to persist?

A: James M. Marischen discussed the challenges in predicting client behavior in a higher interest rate environment, which could impact the Net Interest Margin (NIM). He mentioned that despite potential pressures, the firm is well-positioned to manage its portfolio effectively and continue making reasonable risk-adjusted returns.

Q: With the final rule on the DOL fiduciary standard published, what are the implications for Stifel and the broader industry?

A: Ronald James Kruszewski shared that the final rule seems less restrictive than initially proposed, particularly noting that it does not significantly impact Stifel's operations as it primarily targets fixed indexed annuities, which Stifel does not heavily deal in. He believes the rule may still face legal challenges but currently does not see a significant impact on Stifel's business.

Q: Can you discuss the trends in advisor recruitment and retention, particularly around the dynamics of advisor retirements?

A: James M. Marischen indicated that the drop in advisor headcount despite new additions was mainly due to retirements, which are common early in the year. He mentioned that while the pace of recruiting has slowed, Stifel continues to focus on retaining assets and transitioning books of business from retiring advisors to maintain continuity and service for clients.

Q: What are Stifel's expectations for bank M&A activity given the current regulatory environment and potential changes post-election?

A: Ronald James Kruszewski expressed hope that future administrations will recognize the need for mid-sized banks to merge to meet regulatory requirements and maintain efficiency. He anticipates that M&A activity will continue to be a significant aspect of the banking industry's evolution, despite current delays and challenges under the present administration.

