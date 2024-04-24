Watsco Inc (WSO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

Watsco delivers strong Q1 performance with record sales, increased dividends, and strategic expansions.

Summary
  • Annual Dividends: Increased by 10% to $10.80 per share starting April 2024.
  • Record Sales: Achieved in the quarter, driven by price realization, a richer sales mix of heat pumps, high efficiency products, and new locations.
  • Gross Margin: Consistent with near-term target of 27%, with potential for higher margins over time.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased 2% on an adjusted same-store basis; variable SG&A expenses decreased for the fourth consecutive quarter.
  • Acquisitions: Added three businesses with collective annual sales of approximately $200 million, expanding market reach.
Release Date: April 24, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Why was the equity raise conducted now? Does it indicate an imminent M&A?
A: Albert H. Nahmad, Chairman & CEO of Watsco, Inc., explained that the equity raise was an opportunity presented by a long-term holder institution, emphasizing the strategic engagement rather than indicating any imminent M&A activities.

Q: What trends are being observed in the repair/replace dynamics, especially given the economic pressures on consumers?
A: Paul W. Johnston, EVP of Watsco, Inc., noted that there hasn't been a significant pickup in repairs in Q1, particularly with motor repairs slightly up but not compressors, attributing the trend to the weather not driving changes in market dynamics.

Q: Can you provide more context on the sales improvement seen in April?
A: Barry S. Logan, Executive VP of Planning & Strategy at Watsco, Inc., mentioned a nice pickup in sales, characterizing it as high single-digit growth including new branches, with mid-single digits growth on a same-store basis.

Q: How is the SG&A expense trending, and what are the expectations moving forward?
A: Barry S. Logan discussed that SG&A expenses grew faster on a same-store basis versus the top line in Q1 due to nonrecurring items and actions taken to streamline operations early in the year. He anticipates reductions in major expense categories like transportation and logistics for the remainder of the year.

Q: What is the strategy for managing inventory with the upcoming transition from 410A to A2L refrigerants?
A: Paul W. Johnston, EVP, highlighted that the transition will be phased, with A2L units expected to be incorporated more significantly in sales by Q3 and Q4 of 2024. He anticipates a mix of products in the market during the transition period.

Q: How is the Inflation Reduction Act expected to impact consumer behavior in terms of adopting new HVAC technologies?
A: Paul W. Johnston mentioned that impacts from the IRA might become more visible in Q3 and Q4, with states like New York and California expected to be early beneficiaries. The expectation is that incentives will gradually spread, potentially boosting sales of higher efficiency HVAC systems.

