Release Date: April 24, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the drivers behind the strong loan growth observed this quarter?

A: Jay Brogdon, President and CFO of Simmons First National Corp, noted that the loan growth was driven by construction fundings and disciplined execution, despite it being a seasonally unfavorable period. He emphasized that the growth was not due to a change in credit outlook or increased aggressiveness but was a result of disciplined execution.

Q: How is the bank managing deposit growth and dealing with the trends in non-interest bearing (NIB) deposits?

A: Jay Brogdon explained that the bank has seen success in interest-bearing deposits and is actively working to combat the industry-wide downtrend in NIBs. He mentioned that after a significant migration in January, the subsequent months showed more favorable trends, providing some optimism despite the ongoing challenges.

Q: What are your expectations for the margin trajectory and how do you plan to manage the balance sheet in a higher rate environment?

A: Jay Brogdon stated that the margin is expected to be range-bound in the near term but should expand in the second half of the year and into the next. He highlighted the bank's liability sensitivity and the natural repricing of assets and liabilities as factors that could favorably impact the margin, depending on the rate of NIB migration.

Q: Could you provide details on the recent trends in deposit costs, especially concerning CDs?

A: Daniel Hobbs, CFO, mentioned that customer CDs have been pricing in the range of 3.50% to 3.60%, with brokered CDs at slightly higher rates. He anticipates that the pace of deposit cost increases might moderate in the second quarter, which could positively impact the margin.

Q: What trends are you observing in the credit quality of the loan portfolio, particularly in criticized or classified segments?

A: Jay Brogdon reported that classified loans remained flat on a linked-quarter basis and past due loans decreased, indicating stable credit quality. He emphasized the bank's conservative approach to managing classified areas and expressed overall satisfaction with the credit picture.

Q: What is the bank's strategy regarding operating expenses and efficiency going forward?

A: Daniel Hobbs explained that operating expenses are expected to be around 2% of average assets, with a focus on self-funding investments across the bank. The bank aims to improve its efficiency ratio significantly, balancing necessary investments with effective expense management.

