Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss any changes in the market since the last guidance, particularly in key end markets, and how you're thinking about the sequentials through the year versus normal seasonality?

A: Eric D. Ashleman, CEO, President & Director of IDEX Corporation, noted that there hasn't been much change in the market since the last guidance. He highlighted the sensitivity and fluctuations in smaller flow FMT order businesses, which serve as diagnostics. Despite some unusual movements, the overall market outlook remains the same, with modest support across much of the industrial landscape and focused attention on higher-growth potential markets within HST, like life sciences and analytical instrumentation.

Q: Regarding HST margins, how do you see them normalizing once the market conditions improve, especially in life sciences and semiconductors?

A: Abhishek Khandelwal, Senior VP & CFO, explained that once volumes in HST return, particularly in life sciences and semiconductors, they expect margins to be closer to 30%. This reflects the business's ability to leverage well when volumes recover.

Q: Can you provide insights on day rates and the performance of BAND-IT and other bellwethers like Warren Rupp?

A: Eric D. Ashleman discussed the cadence of bellwether businesses, noting strong performance in January and February, a pullback in March, and stabilization in April. He emphasized the sensitivity of these businesses to broader economic indicators, maintaining an unchanged position but providing additional color on the fluctuations.

Q: What was the price versus cost overall in the quarter, and what are your expectations for the year in terms of inflationary pressures?

A: Abhishek Khandelwal stated that price/cost spread was at the high end of expectations, around 100 basis points, aligning with their projections. He noted that the pricing for 2024 is higher than normal levels due to the current economic conditions, and input costs have been slightly more favorable than expected.

Q: Can you discuss the organic sales decline in HST, particularly how it breaks down between industrial, semicon, and life sciences?

A: Eric D. Ashleman explained that the comparisons in HST are challenging due to rapid destocking last year. He noted that life sciences and analytical instrumentation are flat, waiting for recovery signs, while semiconductors show high single-digit growth potential. The industrial part of HST is tracking with the broader industrial landscape of IDEX.

Q: What are your expectations for incremental margins in HST as volumes adjust?

A: Abhishek Khandelwal indicated that they expect incremental margins of 35% to 40%, potentially higher depending on future investments. This reflects the strategic retention of highly-skilled labor during downturns, which should lead to strong operating leverage as conditions improve.

