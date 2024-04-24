Release Date: April 24, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the expectations for the upcoming LIHTC securitizations in terms of timing and impact on the core margin?

A: Todd Gipple, President and CFO, indicated that the $275 million securitization is expected in the third quarter. This will not only provide liquidity but also help in reducing core deposit pricing, thus potentially lifting the net interest margin. Another smaller securitization might occur later in the year.

Q: How are deposit cost pressures evolving, especially with the decline in non-interest deposits?

A: Todd Gipple noted a reduction in non-interest bearing deposits which impacted the margin. However, the pressure on interest-bearing deposit costs is slowing, with new CD rates attracting deposits at lower rates, indicating easing competition for deposits in their markets.

Q: Can you discuss the expected impact of the interest rate caps expiring and the subordinated debt repricing on the margin?

A: Todd Gipple explained that the impact of the interest rate caps expiring has been fully absorbed into the margin as of Q2. The subordinated debt repricing will continue to have a minor ongoing impact, but they anticipate offsetting this with core margin expansion.

Q: What is the outlook for loan growth and rates on new production?

A: Larry Helling, CEO, confirmed confidence in their initial guidance of 8-10% loan growth. Todd Gipple added that new loan pricing was robust, contributing positively to the financial outlook.

Q: How is the wealth management business performing, and what are the future plans for this segment?

A: Todd Gipple highlighted strong performance in wealth management, with significant asset under management growth and new client acquisition. They plan to expand this service in new markets like Des Moines, leveraging existing infrastructure to support growth.

Q: What are the strategic priorities regarding mergers and acquisitions (M&A)?

A: Larry Helling expressed that M&A is not a current priority, focusing instead on organic growth and operational management to maximize shareholder value. However, they remain open to potential partnerships that could make sense in the longer term.

