Sterling Bancorp Inc (SBT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges Amid Economic Pressures

Insights into Sterling Bancorp's first quarter performance, legal expenses, and strategic financial maneuvers in a challenging economic landscape.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Quarterly Performance: Break-even results.
  • Legal Expenses: Significant due to OCC investigations.
  • Risk Profile: Described as modest.
  • Commercial Real Estate: Weak performance, especially in metro New York.
  • Interest Rates: Pressure on margins expected to continue.
  • Inflation: Remains high, influencing economic forecasts.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the expected future legal expenses following the conclusion of the OCC's investigations?
A: Thomas O'Brien, Chairman, CEO and President of Sterling Bancorp, explained that with the OCC's investigations concluding, future legal expenses should be immaterial. However, some costs might arise if the Department of Justice requires interviews or witnesses from former employees, but these are not expected to be significant.

Q: Were there any non-recurring items that impacted this quarter's financials?
A: An unidentified company representative mentioned that the quarter included a reversal of a former executive's deferred compensation, which provided a credit of about $360,000. This was somewhat offset by terminations at the beginning of the year, which will balance out in the next quarter.

Q: How are the loan maturities or repricing expected to impact financials in the coming quarters?
A: Thomas O'Brien noted that Sterling Bancorp plans to pay off a $50 million home loan bank advance and will not renew it. The direction of margins will largely depend on liability costs rather than asset repricing.

Q: With the stock trading below $5, has the company considered buying back shares?
A: Thomas O'Brien acknowledged that there are compelling reasons for buybacks but also strategic reasons why they might not proceed. He did not elaborate further, indicating a cautious approach.

Q: What is the status of non-accrual loans, and do you foresee resolving them in the near future?
A: Thomas O'Brien mentioned that the $9 million in non-accrual loans are primarily residential, with about half currently paying and current. He expects no significant loss content from these, and those not paying are moving towards resolution, with some in foreclosure.

Q: Are there any concerns about loans in the delinquency bucket or those criticized?
A: Thomas O'Brien reassured that there are no significant concerns regarding delinquent or criticized loans. He mentioned a specific case of a construction loan that had been a concern but is now seeing positive developments.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.