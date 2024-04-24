Release Date: April 24, 2024

Positive Points

Travelzoo's consolidated Q1 revenue increased to $22.0 million, up 2% year-over-year.

Operating profit for Q1 increased by 19% year-over-year, reaching $5.6 million or 25% of revenue.

Membership fee revenue grew by 16% year-over-year, indicating successful growth in this revenue stream.

Travelzoo maintained a solid cash position, with cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaling $16.9 million as of March 31, 2024.

The company successfully repurchased 400,000 shares during the quarter, demonstrating confidence in its stock value.

Negative Points

Revenue growth is expected to continue in Q2 2024 but at a slower pace compared to 2023.

North America experienced a slight decline in revenue, attributed to fluctuations in advertising revenue and temporary pauses by advertising partners.

Legacy Travelzoo members are exempt from membership fees in 2024, potentially delaying revenue generation from these members until 2025.

The transition to a paid membership model may pose challenges in converting existing free members to paid subscribers.

While Travelzoo is expanding into new ventures like Travelzoo META, the financial discipline and return on these investments remain uncertain.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the growth of Jack's Flight Club, particularly in terms of subscriber numbers and geographic performance?

A: Christina Ciocca - Travelzoo - Chairman of the Board, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, Head of Global Functions: Growth in Jack's Flight Club is primarily from the US, with significant member acquisition still in the UK, our largest market. The proportion of premium subscribers is increasing, although exact numbers of premium subscribers are not disclosed.

Q: What factors are driving the disparity in performance between Europe and North America?

A: Holger Bartel - Travelzoo - Global Chief Executive Officer: Europe is experiencing slower recovery post-COVID, contributing to its growth. In North America, fluctuations in advertising revenues, sometimes due to advertisers pausing campaigns, have impacted performance. The company is shifting towards a subscription revenue model to stabilize income.

Q: Could you elaborate on the reasons for the decline in North American revenues?

A: Holger Bartel - Travelzoo - Global Chief Executive Officer: Multiple factors, including temporary pauses by advertising partners and a strategic refusal to compromise on offer quality, have led to lower advertising revenues in North America.

Q: What are your expectations for revenue and profitability in Q2 2024, especially in North America?

A: Holger Bartel - Travelzoo - Global Chief Executive Officer: Revenues are expected to grow in Q2 2024 compared to the previous year, though at a slower rate than in 2023. Profitability is also expected to be higher year-over-year.

Q: How is the balance sheet improving, and what are your plans for using the available cash?

A: Holger Bartel - Travelzoo - Global Chief Executive Officer: The balance sheet is strengthening, with merchant payables stabilizing. Cash will be used for share repurchases, potential acquisitions, and to support the transition to a paid membership model. Increased marketing investments are anticipated to drive growth.

Q: What trends are you observing for the upcoming summer travel season in terms of consumer behavior and supplier sentiment in Europe and the US?

A: Holger Bartel - Travelzoo - Global Chief Executive Officer: Travel demand is shifting towards domestic destinations in the US, with a focus on relaxation. The transition to a paid membership model is enabling access to better offers from new partners, enhancing the value of Travelzoo memberships.

