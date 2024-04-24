Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the impact of the Lone Star acquisition on net interest income and the outlook for the second half of the year?

A: Asylbek Osmonov, CFO, noted that the Lone Star acquisition is accretive to the margin and net interest income, expecting a few basis points increase on margin. David Zalman, CEO, added that the net interest margin improvement was slightly offset by regulatory requirements to maintain higher liquidity, which if not required, would have allowed further reduction in borrowings and a higher margin improvement.

Q: What are your expectations for loan growth in the coming quarters, especially considering the current economic environment?

A: Kevin Hanigan, President and COO, mentioned that loan growth has been challenging, with expectations now leaning towards the lower end of the 3% to 5% range previously forecasted for the year. He highlighted that high interest rates are making new constructions less feasible, affecting loan growth.

Q: How are deposit trends evolving, especially concerning noninterest-bearing accounts, and what is the outlook for deposit stabilization?

A: David Zalman, CEO, indicated that deposits appear to be stabilizing, though there is still some movement from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing accounts. Asylbek Osmonov added that core deposits excluding public funds have increased, suggesting a positive trend in deposit stabilization.

Q: With the current regulatory emphasis on liquidity, how is Prosperity Bancshares managing its liquidity levels, and what impact does this have on financial strategies?

A: David Zalman explained that regulatory agencies are pushing for banks to maintain higher liquidity levels, which has led to keeping more cash on hand. This requirement has slightly constrained the bank's ability to reduce borrowings and improve margins as much as they would have without such liquidity constraints.

Q: What is the bank's strategy regarding mergers and acquisitions following the challenging Lone Star acquisition?

A: David Zalman affirmed continued interest in mergers and acquisitions despite the difficulties experienced with the Lone Star deal. He emphasized that future transactions would be approached thoughtfully, ensuring they are accretive and add value to the bank's franchise.

Q: Can you provide insights into the expected performance and integration of Lone Star into Prosperity's operations?

A: Asylbek Osmonov discussed the financial impacts of the integration, noting that initial estimates suggest an accretive effect on the bank's margins and net interest income. The full integration is expected to contribute positively in the long term as the assets from both entities are repriced.

