Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Advances

Vertiv showcases significant Q1 achievements with strong sales, order growth, and strategic expansions in AI and cooling technologies.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Q1 Sales Growth: Increased by 8%
  • Order Growth: Grew 60% year-on-year and 4% sequentially
  • Book-to-Bill Ratio: Strong at 1.5x
  • Adjusted Operating Profit: $249 million
  • Adjusted Operating Margin: Improved to 15.2%
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: $101 million, up $76 million from Q1 last year
  • Share Repurchases: 9.1 million shares at an average price of $66 per share, totaling $600 million
  • Net Leverage: Increased slightly to 2.2x
  • Full Year '24 Guidance: Organic growth expected at 12%, adjusted operating margins to expand to 17.7%
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more color on how AI is impacting your suite of products?
A: (Giordano Albertazzi, CEO) The demand for AI is accelerating, particularly around liquid cooling, which aligns with our capacity plans. The demand is broad, affecting the entire powertrain and thermal chain, not just high-density compute. It's still early for the industry, but we're well-positioned to support our customers across all their needs.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of site preparation and utility feeds for delivering these megawatts?
A: (Giordano Albertazzi, CEO) The industry is growing, and while there could be more growth in absolute terms, the process of building data centers involves securing permits and power, which can be a limiting factor.

Q: How much of the 60% order growth is driven by duration expansion versus unit uptick?
A: (Giordano Albertazzi, CEO) The majority of the order growth comes from large projects with extended delivery dates, shifting from a 9-18 month window to about 12-18 months. This gives us better visibility and allows for more orderly execution.

Q: Can you discuss the regional performance, particularly in China and India?
A: (Giordano Albertazzi, CEO) Americas remains our largest region, with AI acceleration primarily in North America. In Asia, we see encouraging signs in China and strong demand in India, which is also an important manufacturing hub for us. EMEA is slightly behind in AI adoption.

Q: What is the nature of your relationship with NVIDIA, and how are you preparing for new technologies like the Blackwell product?
A: (Giordano Albertazzi, CEO) Our relationship with NVIDIA involves commercial partnerships, certification of our liquid cooling products, and collaborative engineering efforts. For new technologies requiring liquid cooling, like NVIDIA's Blackwell, our portfolio is well-prepared, and we're confident in our technology and manufacturing capabilities.

Q: How are you managing the aging of your backlog, and what's the outlook for switchgear capacity?
A: (Giordano Albertazzi, CEO) We're seeing a strategic extension in delivery dates, which provides longer coverage. Regarding switchgear, we're doubling our capacity to support growth, reflecting the importance of our acquisition strategy and our comprehensive powertrain offerings.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.