Release Date: April 24, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the future direction for Artisan Partners' fixed income business over the next five years, particularly in terms of inflow speed and distribution platforms?

A: Eric Colson, CEO, highlighted leveraging the success and brand of Bryan Krug and the high income strategy to penetrate deeper into the institutional marketplace. He emphasized the potential for growth in alternative spaces and wealth management through the high-net-worth channel, expecting strong flow opportunities from the credit franchise. Additionally, he mentioned expanding into non-U.S. markets, particularly with higher allocations in emerging market debt.

Q: How is the shift in distribution strategy progressing, particularly from product being bought to sold, and what are the specific actions being taken to enhance this transition?

A: Eric Colson, CEO, described the transition to a hybrid distribution model, which includes dedicated distribution personnel within autonomous investment teams and central teams focusing on various channels. He noted an increase in meeting rates and engagements, indicating early positive outcomes from this strategic shift. The aim is to better accommodate the growing number of complex strategies offered by Artisan.

Q: What are the current trends and expectations for the institutional channel in the upcoming quarters?

A: Eric Colson, CEO, reported strong performance in the institutional channel, particularly in fixed income and alternatives, with significant dialogues ongoing in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets. He also noted potential disruptions in emerging markets equity, which could lead to new funding opportunities.

Q: Can you provide insights into the demand and traction for new alternative credit strategies, and how dependent are they on the macroeconomic and rate environments?

A: Jason Gottlieb, President, explained that the demand for new alternative credit strategies does not heavily depend on macroeconomic factors. Instead, it's about fitting unique and differentiated strategies into clients' allocations. He emphasized the importance of engagement and education about these strategies' fit in investment portfolios, expressing optimism about their positioning irrespective of broader economic conditions.

Q: Looking at the broader opportunities in the asset management space, how is Artisan Partners planning to expand its platform, particularly in areas like real assets, infrastructure, or retail democratization?

A: Eric Colson, CEO, discussed ongoing evaluations of long-term asset allocations and market trends, noting a significant interest in alternative investments and fixed income. He highlighted the successful expansion of the credit team as a model for entering new asset classes like real assets and infrastructure, aligning distribution strategies to support this growth.

Q: With equity markets showing some signs of recovery, do you anticipate a shift in allocations towards equities, particularly emerging markets or value equities?

A: Eric Colson, CEO, pointed out potential inflection points in emerging markets and value equities, suggesting that disruptions in these areas might lead to increased allocations. He emphasized the opportunity for Artisan to leverage its high-quality products to capture shifts in market allocations.

