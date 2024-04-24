Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you speak to demand trends throughout the quarter and how client conversations have evolved?

A: Theodore Hanson, CEO of ASGN Inc, noted that demand in the commercial sector remained steady, with no significant changes in client tone or conversations. The federal side showed solid growth in Q1, and with the recent federal budget passage, they anticipate an increase in procurement activities.

Q: How have foundational cloud and data projects evolved, and are clients moving closer to AI use cases?

A: Randolph Blazer, President of ASGN Inc, explained that work on cloud structures and data continues robustly, which are prerequisites for AI applications. While contemplation for AI use cases is ongoing, actual deployment is not yet robust, indicating a slow but steady progress.

Q: Can you provide insights into the quarter-over-quarter growth in commercial consulting revenue?

A: Theodore Hanson mentioned that the growth was not driven by any large new projects but rather by a consistent booking rate and an extension of ongoing critical projects, indicating a steady demand for ASGN's services.

Q: What levers can ASGN pull in terms of margin defense, especially with the negative mix impact from the federal government segment?

A: Theodore Hanson highlighted that ASGN's business model is predominantly variable cost, allowing flexibility in managing compensation and incentives in line with revenue changes. This model helps stabilize margins even when revenue softens.

Q: Regarding the new $750 million share repurchase authorization, can you discuss the sequencing and rationale, especially considering the current M&A environment?

A: Marie Perry, CFO of ASGN Inc, explained that the increase from $500 million to $750 million aligns with their strategy to utilize free cash flow for shareholder returns, especially when M&A opportunities are not compelling due to high valuation expectations in the current market.

Q: How is ASGN handling the lack of a normal seasonal uptick in Q2, and what are the macroeconomic factors at play?

A: Theodore Hanson attributed the absence of a seasonal uptick to broader macroeconomic uncertainties affecting client IT spending decisions. He emphasized that clients are cautious, holding budgets tightly while monitoring economic indicators and business performance.

