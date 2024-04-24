Align Technology Inc (ALGN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Revenue Growth and Strategic Developments

Align Technology reports a solid revenue increase and strategic advancements in its Q1 2024 earnings, with a positive outlook for the fiscal year.

Summary
  • Total Revenue: $997.4 million, up 5.8% year-over-year, 4.3% sequentially.
  • Clear Aligner Revenue: $817.3 million, up 3.5% year-over-year, 4.5% sequentially.
  • Systems and Services Revenue: $180.2 million, up 17.5% year-over-year, 3.1% sequentially.
  • Gross Margin: Overall 70%, Clear Aligner 70.9%, Systems and Services 65.9%.
  • Operating Expenses: $543.7 million, up 3.1% year-over-year.
  • Net Income Per Diluted Share: GAAP $1.39, Non-GAAP $2.14.
  • Free Cash Flow: $19.3 million.
  • Capital Expenditures: $9.4 million.
  • Q2 Revenue Outlook: Expected to be between $1.030 billion to $1.050 billion.
  • Fiscal 2024 Revenue Growth: Expected to be up 6% to 8% versus 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 24, 2024

Release Date: April 24, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the overall demand environment, particularly in the U.S., and the impact of SmileDirectClub's reduced advertising on volumes?
A: Joseph M. Hogan - Align Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
The demand environment is described as stable globally, including in the U.S. There is no significant change attributed to SmileDirectClub's reduced advertising. The stability is consistent across all regions, with both adult and teen segments showing good performance.

Q: How does the commercialization within teens look in the next couple of years with the introduction of the Palatal Expander?
A: Joseph M. Hogan - Align Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
The Palatal Expander addresses about 20% of the market previously unreachable, potentially increasing adoption among orthodontists for Phase I treatments. The product is expected to encourage more orthodontists to start early treatments, although market acceptance may take time.

Q: Can you elaborate on the month-to-month trends observed in the quarter, particularly any shifts in February and March, and early indications from April?
A: John F. Morici - Align Technology, Inc. - CFO & Executive VP of Global Finance
The company observed stability throughout the quarter without significant month-to-month fluctuations. The focus remains on broader quarterly performance rather than short-term changes.

Q: What are the expectations for operating margins in light of the revised revenue guidance?
A: John F. Morici - Align Technology, Inc. - CFO & Executive VP of Global Finance
The operating margins are expected to improve slightly from Q1 to Q2 and show year-over-year growth, reflecting ongoing investments in growth strategies and new product introductions.

Q: How is the launch of the iTero Lumina intraoral scanner progressing, and what impact is it having?
A: Joseph M. Hogan - Align Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
The iTero Lumina launch has been well-received, particularly by orthodontists, for its advanced scanning capabilities. It is expected to set new standards in dental scanning technology.

Q: Can you provide insights into the financial impact and strategic benefits of the additional investment in Heartland Dental?
A: John F. Morici - Align Technology, Inc. - CFO & Executive VP of Global Finance
The investment in Heartland Dental aligns with Align's digital orthodontic strategy and helps expand into markets where Align has less presence. The partnership is viewed as beneficial for both companies' expansion and digital transformation goals.



