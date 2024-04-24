Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you elaborate on the current dynamics in the consulting industry and IBM's performance in this area, especially in light of the notable revenue deceleration in the March quarter?

A: (James J. Kavanaugh - Senior VP & CFO) Despite the revenue deceleration, IBM's consulting business continues to see strong demand, particularly in digital transformation, application modernization, and generative AI. The first quarter showed the strongest absolute signings, with a solid book-to-bill ratio. The revenue impact was partly due to the timing of Easter, affecting billing days, and a shift in backlog realization, particularly in Application Operations. IBM remains focused on capturing new client demand and driving economic multipliers across its hybrid cloud and AI platforms.

Q: Given the tightened discretionary spending noted, how do you view the risk of this impacting the broader demand as the year progresses?

A: (Arvind Krishna - CEO & Chairman of the Board) The global demand remains strong, similar to 2023, supported by various geographic strengths. Higher interest rates have increased the demand for technology solutions that enhance productivity and manage costs. IBM is focusing on areas like digital transformation to maintain growth in consulting. The company plans to pivot towards helping clients improve productivity and manage costs effectively, ensuring continued growth in consulting.

Q: Can you provide more details on the synergies and financial impact of the HashiCorp acquisition, especially concerning cost synergies and its contribution to IBM's growth?

A: (James J. Kavanaugh - Senior VP & CFO) The acquisition of HashiCorp is strategically aligned with IBM's hybrid cloud and AI ambitions, expected to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA in the first year and free cash flow by the end of the second year. Significant near-term cost synergies are anticipated, particularly in G&A efficiencies and global scaling. This acquisition is set to transform HashiCorp from a mid-single-digit free cash flow margin business to 30-40% in the coming years, enhancing IBM's overall growth profile.

Q: How does IBM define its AI book of business, and what is its growth trajectory, especially in the context of consulting and software revenue?

A: (James J. Kavanaugh - Senior VP & CFO) IBM's AI book of business includes consulting signings and software subscriptions, SaaS, and perpetual licenses. The consulting segment of AI has doubled compared to last year, indicating robust demand and effective market penetration. This growth is part of IBM's broader strategy to integrate AI across its hybrid cloud platform, driving significant business transformation and productivity improvements for clients.

Q: What is IBM's strategy to enhance the growth rate of its software business to align more closely with industry growth rates?

A: (Arvind Krishna - CEO & Chairman of the Board) IBM is focused on transitioning from a flat growth trajectory to a more robust growth profile through organic innovation and strategic acquisitions. The company aims to consistently improve its software growth rate year-over-year, leveraging its strong portfolio and market incumbency to eventually exceed industry growth rates.

Q: Can you discuss the enterprise pain points addressed by IBM's generative AI solutions and the typical client journey in adopting these technologies?

A: (Arvind Krishna - CEO & Chairman of the Board) Enterprises are increasingly focusing on ROI and operational efficiencies when adopting generative AI. IBM assists clients in transforming their workforce and optimizing cost structures for AI implementations. The company advises focusing on scalable use cases that significantly impact productivity and customer experiences, ensuring substantial business outcomes from AI investments.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.