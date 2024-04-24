Release Date: April 24, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: What factors contributed to the significant improvement in speed of service in Q1?

A: Brian R. Niccol, CEO, attributed the improvement to effective staffing, scheduling, and deployment, along with the execution of the company's four pillars of throughput. He noted that this progress is expected to continue, enhancing customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Q: Can the improvements in throughput become a major driver for comparable sales growth in the coming years?

A: Brian R. Niccol, CEO, confirmed that throughput has significant potential to drive sales growth over multiple years, emphasizing that maintaining focus on staffing and operational execution will be crucial.

Q: How did consumer traffic trends and performance vary across different income levels in the recent quarter?

A: Brian R. Niccol, CEO, mentioned that the increase in traffic was broad-based across all income levels, driven by Chipotle's strong value proposition, which resonates well with consumers across different economic backgrounds.

Q: What impact has the recent price increase in California had on customer behavior and average ticket size?

A: John R. Hartung, CFO, noted that it's too early to observe significant changes in consumer behavior following the price adjustment in California. He highlighted that Chipotle continues to offer competitive pricing and great value, which is expected to sustain customer loyalty.

Q: How does the frequency of visits at Chipotle compare to the industry, and what are the growth prospects in Canada and Europe?

A: Brian R. Niccol, CEO, discussed the potential for significant expansion in Canada and improvements in Europe by applying lessons learned from the Canadian market. He emphasized the universal appeal of Chipotle's offerings, which supports the brand's growth potential internationally.

Q: What are the latest developments in operational technology such as the dual-sided grill and automation tools like Autocado and Hyphen?

A: Brian R. Niccol, CEO, shared updates on the deployment of new technologies aimed at enhancing culinary consistency and operational efficiency. These innovations are part of Chipotle's broader strategy to improve the working environment for staff and the dining experience for customers.

