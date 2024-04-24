Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Adjustments

Despite a dip in net sales, Sleep Number reports improved cash flow and gross margins, with strategic product launches and operational efficiencies set to bolster future performance.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Sales: $470 million, down 11% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $37 million, better than expected.
  • Free Cash Flow: $24 million, up from $3 million in the same period last year.
  • Gross Margin: First-quarter rate of 58.7%, above expectations.
  • Operating Expenses: Down $24 million versus prior year.
  • Restructuring Costs: $10.6 million recorded in the quarter.
  • Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio: 4.2 times at the end of the first quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you clarify the demand trends for the quarter and expectations for Q2?
A: Shelly Ibach, Chairman of the Board, President, CEO - Yes, demand trends for Q1 were down mid-single digits, similar to Q4. March continued this trend. For Q2, demand is expected to be down low- to mid-single digits, with strength anticipated in May around the market share period.

Q: With the launch of the C1 product and pricing adjustments on the C2, how will this impact gross margins?
A: Shelly Ibach, Chairman of the Board, President, CEO - The introduction of the C1 at $9.99 and the $200 price increase on the C2 are expected to positively contribute to gross margin improvements, particularly in the second half of the year.

Q: Have you considered taking the brand back to wholesale distribution?
A: Shelly Ibach, Chairman of the Board, President, CEO - We continuously explore a wide range of opportunities to increase shareholder value and are focused on competing aggressively in the market.

Q: Can you discuss changes in promotional strategies and their impact on sales?
A: Shelly Ibach, Chairman of the Board, President, CEO - We've adjusted our media and promotional strategies to be more efficient, focusing on targeted segments and precise promotional spending. These changes have led to a higher sales mix and improved gross margins despite constrained demand.

Q: What are the expectations for store portfolio changes and their impact on sales recapture?
A: Francis Lee, CFO, EVP - We are on track with our plan to end the year with about 30 fewer stores. Early indications show sales transfers are meeting or exceeding our expectations.

Q: What is driving the year-over-year dip in average revenue per mattress unit (ARU) in Q1?
A: Shelly Ibach, Chairman of the Board, President, CEO - The slight decrease in ARU year-over-year is mainly due to a high base in the previous year when we reintroduced certain products. However, Q1 ARU improved from Q4 due to a better product mix and reduced promotional spending.

Q: How do you view the long-term path to achieving a gross margin rate of over 60%?
A: Francis Lee, CFO, EVP - We are making sustainable changes across our operating model, including sourcing and manufacturing efficiencies. These changes, coupled with expected volume increases as the industry recovers, will help us achieve and maintain higher gross margin levels.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.