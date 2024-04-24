Conmed Corp (CNMD) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Robust Growth and Strategic Insights

Conmed Corp reports significant improvements in sales, net income, and operational efficiency, alongside strategic discussions on competitive positioning and market expansions.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Sales: $312.3 million, up 5.7% year-over-year.
  • GAAP Net Income: $19.7 million, compared to $1.8 million in Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted Net Income: $24.8 million, up 20.3% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.79, increased 19.7% year-over-year.
  • US Sales Growth: 7.2% increase.
  • International Sales Growth: 4.2% increase.
  • Worldwide Orthopedics Revenue: Grew 3.0%; US up 10.6%, International down 1.6%.
  • Worldwide General Surgery Revenue: Increased 8.2%; US up 5.7%, International up 14.1%.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin: 55.6%, up 160 basis points from prior year.
  • Research and Development Expense: 4.4% of sales.
  • Adjusted SG&A Expenses: 38.7% of sales.
  • Interest Expense: $8.2 million.
  • Adjusted Effective Tax Rate: 23.8%.
  • Cash Balance: $33.9 million at quarter end.
  • Long-term Debt: $990.1 million at quarter end.
  • Operational Cash Flow: $29.1 million, significantly improved from -$3.8 million in Q1 2023.
  • Capital Expenditures: $2.0 million, down from $4.3 million in Q1 2023.
  • Full Year Revenue Guidance: Adjusted to $1.33 billion to $1.355 billion due to currency impacts.
  • Adjusted EPS Guidance for the Year: Lowered by $0.05 to $4.25 to $4.35.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the competitive threats in general surgery and how they compare to your offerings like AirSeal?
A: Curt Hartman, CEO, noted that it's still early to fully assess the competitive landscape. However, Conmed's AirSeal continues to hold a strong clinical position with proven benefits such as reduced surgery length and post-op pain. The company's guidance already accounts for potential competitive pressures.

Q: Are there more investments being made in the traditional laparoscopic side to counter potential competitive pressures?
A: Curt Hartman, CEO, indicated that while specific investment details are confidential, Conmed is actively pursuing opportunities in both laparoscopic and robotic surgery, leveraging their existing capabilities and market presence.

Q: What are the expectations for BioBrace's performance in 2024, especially with its expansion into the foot and ankle market?
A: Curt Hartman, CEO, expressed confidence in BioBrace, anticipating it to generate double-digit millions in revenue for 2024, bolstered by its new applications in foot and ankle treatments.

Q: How does the AirSeal system perform economically and in terms of reimbursement in ASCs compared to hospital settings?
A: Curt Hartman, CEO, explained that while the ASC market is still developing for procedures like those using AirSeal, the system's clinical benefits facilitate its adoption without significant pricing pressures, regardless of the setting.

Q: Could you provide an update on the orthopedics and foot and ankle business, particularly regarding any supply chain challenges?
A: Curt Hartman, CEO, acknowledged past supply issues but noted improvements and a positive growth trajectory. The recent appointment of a new general manager for the foot and ankle segment is expected to strengthen performance further.

Q: What is the impact of recent smoke evacuation legislation on the business, and how do you see it influencing future growth?
A: Curt Hartman, CEO, remarked that while legislation adoption has been slower than expected, states with such laws show higher growth rates in related products. Conmed supports these legislative efforts, aligning with their commitment to safer surgical environments.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.