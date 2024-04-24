Release Date: April 24, 2024

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the competitive threats in general surgery and how they compare to your offerings like AirSeal?

A: Curt Hartman, CEO, noted that it's still early to fully assess the competitive landscape. However, Conmed's AirSeal continues to hold a strong clinical position with proven benefits such as reduced surgery length and post-op pain. The company's guidance already accounts for potential competitive pressures.

Q: Are there more investments being made in the traditional laparoscopic side to counter potential competitive pressures?

A: Curt Hartman, CEO, indicated that while specific investment details are confidential, Conmed is actively pursuing opportunities in both laparoscopic and robotic surgery, leveraging their existing capabilities and market presence.

Q: What are the expectations for BioBrace's performance in 2024, especially with its expansion into the foot and ankle market?

A: Curt Hartman, CEO, expressed confidence in BioBrace, anticipating it to generate double-digit millions in revenue for 2024, bolstered by its new applications in foot and ankle treatments.

Q: How does the AirSeal system perform economically and in terms of reimbursement in ASCs compared to hospital settings?

A: Curt Hartman, CEO, explained that while the ASC market is still developing for procedures like those using AirSeal, the system's clinical benefits facilitate its adoption without significant pricing pressures, regardless of the setting.

Q: Could you provide an update on the orthopedics and foot and ankle business, particularly regarding any supply chain challenges?

A: Curt Hartman, CEO, acknowledged past supply issues but noted improvements and a positive growth trajectory. The recent appointment of a new general manager for the foot and ankle segment is expected to strengthen performance further.

Q: What is the impact of recent smoke evacuation legislation on the business, and how do you see it influencing future growth?

A: Curt Hartman, CEO, remarked that while legislation adoption has been slower than expected, states with such laws show higher growth rates in related products. Conmed supports these legislative efforts, aligning with their commitment to safer surgical environments.

