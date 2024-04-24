Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How did the quarter perform relative to your original expectations, and how does this tie back to the guidance that was maintained?

A: (Peter M. Graham - Executive VP & CFO, SLM Corporation) The quarter was largely in line with expectations. There are some positive trends, but since it's early in the year, the company is maintaining its guidance while observing how things develop in the coming quarters.

Q: With the credit trends funding positively, how should we think about the reserve rate over time?

A: (Peter M. Graham - Executive VP & CFO, SLM Corporation) It's premature to specify an absolute reserve rate, but as credit metrics like charge-offs improve, the overall level of required reserves is expected to modestly improve as well.

Q: Can you discuss the results and future expectations from the loan modification programs?

A: (Jonathan W. Witter - CEO & Director, SLM Corporation) The early metrics from the loan modification programs are meeting or exceeding expectations. However, more time is needed to observe the full impact and success of these programs before considering any guidance updates.

Q: How do you ensure that the modified loans under new programs are performing as expected?

A: (Jonathan W. Witter - CEO & Director, SLM Corporation) The company closely monitors various internal metrics related to these programs. Loans only count as modified if they successfully make three qualifying payments. If they fail, they revert to their original delinquency status.

Q: What impact do you anticipate from a major competitor exiting the market?

A: (Jonathan W. Witter - CEO & Director, SLM Corporation) The exit occurred after the competitor fulfilled their spring commitments, so the immediate impact was minimal. However, potential benefits are expected during the peak season of summer and fall as SLM competes for new business.

Q: How are slower prepayment speeds impacting the business, and what are the expectations moving forward?

A: (Peter M. Graham - Executive VP & CFO, SLM Corporation) The trend of slower prepayment speeds is consistent with recent performance and has led to a change in the long-term outlook for prepayment. This trend is expected to continue, positively impacting balance sheet growth and interest income.

