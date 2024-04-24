Impinj Inc (PI) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Market Dynamics with Strategic Advances

Despite mixed financial results, Impinj Inc (PI) showcases strategic growth and optimistic future projections in its first quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • First Quarter Revenue: $76.8 million, up 9% sequentially, down 11% year-over-year.
  • Endpoint IC Revenue: $61.5 million, up 14% sequentially, down 8% year-over-year.
  • Systems Revenue: $15.3 million, down 9% sequentially, down 19% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: 51.5%, compared to 50.9% in Q4 2023 and 52.4% in Q1 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: $32.9 million, slightly down from $33 million in Q4 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $6.7 million, up from $3 million in Q4 2023.
  • GAAP Net Income: $33.3 million.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income: $6.2 million, or $0.21 per share.
  • Cash and Investments: $174.1 million, up from $113.2 million in Q4 2023.
  • Inventory: $87.8 million, down $9.4 million from the previous quarter.
  • Net Cash from Operating Activities: $60.1 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: $8.9 million, excluding $45 million from litigation settlement.
  • Second Quarter Revenue Outlook: Between $96 million and $99 million.
  • Second Quarter Non-GAAP Net Income Outlook: Between $21.7 million and $23.2 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the progress with the large North American retailer and its implications for the retail industry?
A: (Chris Diorio - CEO, Impinj Inc) The large North American retailer is a bellwether in the industry, often leading trends that others follow. The progress with this retailer is expected to influence broader industry adoption. Jeff Dossett (CRO, Impinj Inc) added that tagging in general merchandise is expanding, with steady gains and a modest uptick in consumer demand.

Q: What are your expectations for the logistics customer that is ramping up?
A: (Chris Diorio - CEO, Impinj Inc) While it's challenging to predict consistent quarterly growth due to potential teething issues with large deployments, there is strong commitment from this customer to digitize their operations fully, which could influence the broader supply chain and logistics industry.

Q: How is the food application progressing, and what are its potential impacts?
A: (Chris Diorio - CEO, Impinj Inc) The adoption in the food sector, particularly with quick service chains using RAIN RFID for inventory and freshness tracking, is progressing faster than expected. This sector's large scale means even minor adoptions could significantly impact IC volumes.

Q: What has been the industry reaction to your settlement with NXP, and are there additional licensing opportunities?
A: (Chris Diorio - CEO, Impinj Inc) The settlement removed a significant overhang on the industry by resolving ongoing litigation. It opens up further licensing opportunities across various platforms, enhancing Impinj's strategic position.

Q: Can you discuss the digital product Passport and its potential scale?
A: (Chris Diorio - CEO, Impinj Inc) The digital product Passport is linked to new regulations requiring traceability from manufacture to end-of-life. It's expected to drive significant consumer engagement and could lead to transformative use cases, including potential integration into mobile phones.

Q: What are your expectations for gross margin trends, especially with the M800 ramping up?
A: (Cary Baker - CFO, Impinj Inc) The M800 is expected to improve gross margins by about 300 basis points as it becomes the volume runner, thanks to its lower cost basis. However, the full impact on gross margins will depend on the pace of the ramp-up.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.