Virginia National Bankshares Corp Reports Mixed Q1 2024 Financial Results

Net Income Declines Year-Over-Year Despite Strong Loan Growth and Stabilized Cost of Funds

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $3.6M for Q1 2024, up from $3.2M in Q4 2023 but down from $5.8M in Q1 2023.
  • Earnings Per Share: $0.68 in Q1 2024, compared to $0.59 in Q4 2023 and $1.08 in Q1 2023.
  • Loan Growth: Gross loans increased by 20% year-over-year to $1.1 billion as of March 31, 2024.
  • Deposit Growth: Total deposits rose by 2.5% year-over-year to $1.432 billion as of March 31, 2024.
  • Net Interest Margin: Declined to 2.93% in Q1 2024 from 3.71% in Q1 2023.
  • Nonperforming Assets: Increased to 0.19% of total assets as of March 31, 2024, up from 0.08% year-over-year.
  • Dividends: Paid cash dividends of $1.8 million, or $0.33 per share, during Q1 2024.
Article's Main Image

On April 23, 2024, Virginia National Bankshares Corp (VABK, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter earnings through an 8-K filing, revealing a net income of $3.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted share. This represents a decrease from the $5.8 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, reported in the same period last year, but an increase from $3.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter.

Company Overview

Virginia National Bankshares Corp, headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, operates as a bank holding company primarily through Virginia National Bank. It provides a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations. The company's offerings include various deposit products, loans, and wealth management services, among others.

Financial Performance and Key Highlights

The first quarter of 2024 saw VABK achieving a 20% year-over-year increase in loan balances, reaching $1.1 billion. The bank's President and CEO, Glenn W. Rust, highlighted the solid credit quality and the strategic avoidance of brokered funds as key factors contributing to the financial stability of the bank. Despite these gains, the company experienced a decline in net interest income, which fell by 18.5% to $10.9 million from the previous year, primarily due to higher interest expenses.

Detailed Financial Analysis

Virginia National Bankshares Corp's asset quality remains robust with nonperforming assets making up only 0.19% of total assets as of March 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses stood at 0.73% of total loans, reflecting a cautious yet stable financial cushion against potential loan defaults.

The bank's deposit portfolio grew modestly. Total deposits increased by 1.6% from the end of 2023, amounting to $1.43 billion. This growth, coupled with a reduction in borrowings by $46.5 million, supports the company's claim of a stabilized cost of funds during the quarter.

Capital and Liquidity

Virginia National Bankshares maintained strong capital and liquidity positions. The bank's book value per share increased to $28.31 from $26.50 year-over-year, and its tangible book value per share rose to $25.99 from $23.88. These increases are indicative of a solid balance sheet and prudent retention of earnings.

Operational Highlights

During the quarter, VABK sold its interests in Masonry Capital Management, LLC, which is expected to reduce future expenses and provide a steady stream of revenue-share for the next six years. Additionally, the bank enacted a share repurchase plan, buying back 874 shares at an average price of $29.60, signaling confidence in its intrinsic value.

Challenges and Forward Outlook

While the bank has shown adept management of its loan portfolio and cost of funds, the overall reduction in net interest income and the slight increase in nonperforming assets year-over-year pose challenges that will require continued strategic management. The financial landscape remains competitive, and sustaining growth amidst fluctuating interest rates and economic conditions will be critical for VABK's ongoing success.

For more detailed financial information and future updates on Virginia National Bankshares Corp, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the company's filings and official announcements.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Virginia National Bankshares Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.