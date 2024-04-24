Q1 2024 Vistin Pharma ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Magnus Tolleshaug - Vistin Pharma ASA - CEO



Welcome all to this the first quarter 2024 presentation. And we will now start by going through the highlights of the quarter.



The revenue of the first quarter ended at NOK104 million versus NOK101 million in the first quarter of 2023. The 11% increased sales volume compared to the same quarter last year has resulted in higher revenue. We have had an unplanned maintenance repair on the Line 2 in the quarter, which has resulted in a lower than planned production and sales volume. The EBITDA of the first quarter ended at NOK20 million versus NOK14 million in the first quarter 2023, an increase of 45% if we compare this quarter with the first quarter of 2023.



The EBITDA was positively affected by increased sales volume and the product mix and the EBITDA was negatively affected by a onetime inventory adjustment of NOK7 million. After the unplanned maintenance and repair on Line 2 in the first quarter, the line has been producing according to plan from fiscal week 14. Fiscal week 14, that's the first week of April. So Line 2 was under repair for