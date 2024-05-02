Blackstone Inc's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Delving into Blackstone Inc's Dividend Prospects

Blackstone Inc (BX, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.83 per share, payable on 2024-05-06, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-26. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Blackstone Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Blackstone Inc Do?

Blackstone Inc is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.040 trillion in total assets under management, including $762.6 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of 2023. The company operates across four core business segments: private equity, real estate, credit and insurance, and hedge fund solutions. While catering predominantly to institutional investors, Blackstone Inc also serves high-net-worth clients across its 25 global offices. This diverse and expansive operation underlines the company's robust financial foundation.

1783435926349967360.png

A Glimpse at Blackstone Inc's Dividend History

Since 2007, Blackstone Inc has upheld a steady track record of dividend payments, with distributions occurring on a quarterly basis. This consistency highlights the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders. Below is a chart showcasing the annual Dividends Per Share for Blackstone Inc, illustrating historical trends in dividend payments.

Breaking Down Blackstone Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

Blackstone Inc currently boasts a trailing dividend yield of 2.71% and a forward dividend yield of 2.72%, indicating anticipated dividend growth in the next 12 months. The company's dividend growth rate over the past three years has been impressive at 20.20%, although this figure moderates to 15.50% over a five-year span, and further to 9.20% over the past decade. Today, the 5-year yield on cost for Blackstone Inc stock is approximately 5.57%, a testament to its growing dividend returns.

1783436083539898368.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

When evaluating dividend sustainability, the dividend payout ratio is crucial. As of December 31, 2023, Blackstone Inc's dividend payout ratio stands at 1.81, which may raise concerns about the long-term sustainability of its dividends. In terms of profitability, Blackstone Inc has a profitability rank of 5 out of 10, indicating fair profitability. The company has consistently reported positive net income annually for the past decade, reinforcing its profitability status.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Future dividend sustainability is also dependent on growth metrics. Blackstone Inc's growth rank is 5 out of 10, reflecting a fair growth outlook. However, its 3-year revenue growth rate of 7.30% per year underperforms approximately 50.23% of global competitors. Similarly, the 3-year EPS growth rate of 7.00% per year underperforms about 51.18% of global competitors. Additionally, the 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -0.30% underperforms roughly 66.48% of global competitors, suggesting room for improvement in these areas.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Blackstone Inc's dividend payments and growth rate present an attractive proposition for value investors, but the payout ratio and mixed growth metrics warrant a closer examination. The company's consistent dividend history and fair profitability rank suggest a foundation for continued dividend payments. However, investors should monitor the growth metrics closely, as these will play a significant role in the company's ability to sustain and grow dividends in the future. For those seeking high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium offers a High Dividend Yield Screener to discover similar investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.