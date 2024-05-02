Assessing the Sustainability of SBS's Upcoming Dividend

Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo (SBS, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on 2024-07-05, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-26. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo Do?

Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo is engaged in the provision of basic and environmental sanitation services in the Sao Paulo State and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis. The company operates in a single segment, which is Sanitation services.

A Glimpse at Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo's Dividend History

Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2012, with dividends currently distributed on a yearly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.66% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.75%, suggesting an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo's annual dividend growth rate was -6.60%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -10.60% per year. And over the past decade, Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.10%.

Based on Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo stock as of today is approximately 0.95%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo's dividend payout ratio is 0.37.

Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model, with an average annual increase of approximately 7.00%, albeit underperforming approximately 58.18% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo's earnings increased by approximately -10.50% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 75.46% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -4.50%, underperforms approximately 76.4% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, while Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo's dividend payments and yields are attractive to investors, the negative dividend growth rate and underperformance in earnings and EBITDA growth compared to global competitors raise concerns about its long-term sustainability. However, the company's strong profitability and moderate payout ratio provide some reassurance. Investors should weigh these factors along with the company's future growth prospects and market position before making a decision. For those seeking high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can screen for opportunities using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

