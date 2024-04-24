Q4 2024 Indian Hotels Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Indian Hotels Company Limited earnings conference call for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. On the call, we have with us today, Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO, IHCL; Mr. Giridhar Sanjeevi, EVP and CFO; and Mr. Ankur Dalwani, CFO Designate. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Puneet Chhatwal. Thank you and over to you sir.



Puneet Chhatwal - Indian Hotels Company Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director



Good evening, everyone, and thank you for joining our global conference call for Q4 and FY23, '24. Today, we would like to focus on 10 key messages summarizing our performance journey over the last financial year and expectations for the future. Firstly, achieving Ahvaan targets or achieving key Ahvaan targets ahead of time.



We embarked on a journey in 2022, wherein we set specific targets under Ahvaan 2025 strategy. We are pleased to share that we have already achieved our