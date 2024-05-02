Allegion PLC Q1 Earnings: Navigates Market Challenges, Aligns Closely with Analyst Projections

Comprehensive Analysis of Allegion's First Quarter Financial Performance for 2024

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Summary
  • Reported EPS: $1.41, slightly up by 0.7% from $1.40 last year, falling short of the estimated $1.45.
  • Adjusted EPS: $1.55, a decrease of 1.9% from $1.58 in the previous year, surpassing the estimated $1.45.
  • Revenue: $893.9 million, decreased by 3.2% year-over-year, but exceeded the estimated $884.25 million.
  • Operating Margin: Improved to 19.3% from 18.5% last year; adjusted operating margin also increased to 21.2% from 20.8%.
  • Net Income: $123.8 million, slightly up from $123.6 million last year, fell short of the estimated $125.02 million.
  • Available Cash Flow: Year-to-date figure at $23.9 million, showing a decrease of $22.8 million compared to the previous year.
  • Full-Year Outlook: Affirmed expected revenue growth between 1.5% to 3.5% and adjusted EPS in the range of $7.00 to $7.15.
Article's Main Image

On April 25, 2024, Allegion PLC (ALLE, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter financial results through an 8-K filing, revealing a mix of slight revenue declines and modest earnings improvements compared to the same period last year. The Ireland-based global security products company, known for its leading brands such as Schlage and Von Duprin, reported a net revenue of $893.9 million, a 3.2% decrease from the previous year, and slightly above the analyst's expectation of $884.25 million.

1783444288055701504.png

Net earnings stood at $123.8 million, translating to earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41, closely aligning with analyst estimates of $1.45 per share. The adjusted EPS was $1.55, reflecting a 1.9% decrease from the previous year's $1.58, attributed to restructuring and acquisition costs among other factors.

Operational and Segment Highlights

Allegion's operational performance showcased resilience with an operating margin of 19.3%, an improvement from the previous year's 18.5%. The adjusted operating margin also saw a rise to 21.2% from 20.8%, driven by effective price management and productivity gains, despite lower volumes impacting the results.

The Americas segment experienced a revenue decline of 4.3% on an organic basis, primarily due to volume declines offset by favorable pricing. The International segment, however, reported a slight revenue increase of 1.4%, although organic growth was down by 0.8%, impacted by challenging market conditions.

Financial Position and Cash Flow

Allegion's balance sheet remains robust with $391.8 million in cash and cash equivalents. Total debt stood at $2,013.3 million. The company's liquidity and cash flow positions are critical as they continue to navigate through market volatilities and strategic acquisitions like Boss Door Controls and Dorcas.

Year-to-date cash flow from operations was reported at $51.1 million, with capital expenditures of $27.2 million, reflecting ongoing investments in the business. The company also returned value to shareholders, repurchasing $40 million in shares and paying out $42.1 million in dividends during the quarter.

Outlook and Forward Guidance

Looking ahead, Allegion is optimistic about its 2024 prospects, affirming its full-year revenue growth forecast between 1.5% to 3.5% on a reported basis, and 1% to 3% organically. The EPS is projected to be between $6.45 and $6.60 on a reported basis, and adjusted EPS between $7.00 and $7.15, considering various strategic and operational adjustments.

President and CEO John H. Stone commented on the quarter's performance, stating, "Our Q1 performance sets a solid foundation for the year, marked by strong execution and expanded margins. We are proud of our team's efforts and our ability to maintain a strong guidance amidst challenging conditions." This sentiment underscores the company's strategic focus and operational resilience in a competitive landscape.

Conclusion

Allegion PLC's first-quarter results for 2024 reflect a company effectively navigating through economic challenges with strategic acquisitions and robust shareholder returns. While facing headwinds in revenue growth, the company's focus on operational efficiency and margin expansion provides a stable outlook for the year ahead. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely how Allegion's strategies unfold in the coming quarters, particularly in its response to dynamic market conditions and integration of its recent acquisitions.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Allegion PLC for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.