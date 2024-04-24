First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) Reports Strong First Quarter 2024 Earnings, Surpassing Analyst Expectations

Significant Growth in Net Income with a Strategic Focus on Operational Efficiency

Summary
  • Net Income: Reported at $20.6 million for Q1 2024, an increase of 86.7% from Q4 2023, surpassing the estimate of $18.61 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.65 in Q1 2024, exceeding the estimated $0.59 and showing a significant increase from $0.35 in Q4 2023.
  • Revenue: Net interest income was $57.3 million for Q1 2024, narrowly below the estimated revenue of $59.93 million.
  • Total Deposits: Grew by $247.5 million, or 3.8%, compared to the previous quarter, indicating strong deposit growth.
  • Loan Portfolio: Experienced a slight decrease of $30.1 million or 0.6% compared to the previous quarter, totaling $5.14 billion.
  • Asset Quality: Nonperforming assets improved to $18.4 million, or 0.23% of total assets, showing better asset quality from 0.25% in Q4 2023.
  • Dividend: Announced a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on May 23, 2024, to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On April 24, 2024, First Bancshares Inc (FBMS, Financial), a prominent bank holding company, disclosed its financial outcomes for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K filing. The company reported a net income available to common shareholders of $20.6 million, marking an impressive 86.7% increase from the previous quarter's $11.0 million. This performance significantly exceeded the analyst's quarterly estimate of $18.61 million in net income.

Company Overview

First Bancshares Inc operates as a bank holding company through its subsidiary, The First Bank. The company provides a comprehensive range of banking products and services including checking and savings accounts, commercial and personal loans, and residential mortgages. It also offers financial and wealth management, online banking, and other related services, catering to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities across multiple states.

Financial Performance Highlights

The reported quarter saw a robust increase in deposits, totaling $247.5 million, a 3.8% rise from the previous quarter. Despite a slight decrease in total loans by $30.1 million, the bank's net interest margin experienced a minor contraction from 3.28% to 3.20%, primarily due to reduced accretion income and increased deposit costs. The cost of deposits also rose, reflecting the competitive nature of the market and rising interest rates.

Challenges and Operational Adjustments

Amidst these financial gains, First Bancshares faced challenges such as a decrease in total loans and an increase in the cost of deposits. However, the bank managed these issues effectively by adjusting its operational strategies, which included managing its expense base that saw a decrease in non-interest expenses by $1.0 million from the previous quarter.

Asset Quality and Capital Adequacy

The asset quality of First Bancshares remained stable with nonperforming assets totaling $18.4 million, a decrease from the previous quarter. The bank maintained a solid capital position with an increase in book value per share from $30.22 at the end of December 2023 to $30.45 at the end of March 2024.

Strategic Outlook and Management Commentary

M. Ray “Hoppy” Cole, Jr., President and CEO of First Bancshares, expressed satisfaction with the quarterly results, highlighting the operational income growth and stable credit quality. The management remains optimistic about maintaining a strong pipeline and managing the cost of deposits effectively.

Investor Considerations

Investors should note the bank's strategic maneuvers in response to market conditions, particularly its ability to manage deposit costs and loan portfolios. The consistent dividend payout, with a recent declaration of $0.25 per share, also underscores its commitment to shareholder returns.

In summary, First Bancshares Inc's first quarter of 2024 illustrates a strong financial position, marked by significant growth in net income and strategic operational adjustments. The bank's focus on maintaining robust asset quality and effective cost management strategies are pivotal as it navigates through the evolving economic landscape.

For detailed financial figures and future outlooks, investors and interested parties are encouraged to refer to the full earnings report and supplementary presentations available on the company's website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from First Bancshares Inc for further details.

