TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpasses EPS Estimates with Strong Operational Execution

Robust Subsea Orders and Strategic Project Wins Mark a Solid Start to 2024

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $2,042 million in Q1 2024, an 18.9% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $1,984 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $157.1 million, significantly exceeding the estimated $71.37 million and showing a 196.4% increase from the previous quarter.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded $0.35 per diluted share, more than doubling the estimated $0.16.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Reached $252.6 million, with a margin improvement to 12.4%, reflecting operational efficiency and cost management.
  • Backlog: Increased to $13.5 billion, indicating strong future revenue potential and a 27.2% increase year-over-year.
  • Inbound Orders: Totalled $2.774 billion, driven by robust demand in Subsea services, though slightly down by 3.0% year-over-year.
  • Shareholder Distributions: Totalled $172 million, with expectations to grow more than 70% compared to 2023, reflecting strong financial health and commitment to shareholder returns.
Article's Main Image

On April 25, 2024, TechnipFMC PLC (FTI, Financial) unveiled its first-quarter results for the year, demonstrating substantial growth and operational success. The company announced its earnings in a detailed 8-K filing, which revealed a significant outperformance in earnings per share (EPS) and a robust influx of subsea orders amounting to $2.4 billion. TechnipFMC, a leading provider of technology solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry, reported a revenue of $2,042 million for the quarter, aligning closely with analyst expectations of $1,984 million.

1783451450547007488.png

Company Overview

TechnipFMC operates as the largest pure-play offshore service provider, formed from the 2017 merger between Technip and FMC Technologies. The company specializes in comprehensive deep-water offshore oil and gas development solutions, including subsea equipment and engineering services, as well as surface equipment for onshore wells.

Financial Performance Highlights

The first quarter saw TechnipFMC achieving a net income of $157.1 million, translating to an EPS of $0.35, which notably surpassed the estimated EPS of $0.16. This performance marks a significant improvement from the previous year's near-breakeven results and is a testament to the company's enhanced operational efficiency and strategic project executions.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at $252.6 million with a margin of 12.4%, reflecting a strong year-over-year growth from $157.5 million. The adjusted net income also saw a substantial increase to $97.6 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, driven by operational excellence and successful project deliveries.

Operational Success and Strategic Developments

TechnipFMC reported a solid start to the year with total company inbound orders of $2.8 billion, which is a testament to its robust subsea segment performance, contributing $2.4 billion with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4. The company highlighted several strategic project wins including the first-of-its-kind iEPCI™ projects like the Mero 3 HISEP® for Petrobras and the Shell Sparta project in the Gulf of Mexico, showcasing its technological leadership and innovation.

"We had the privilege of announcing a unique set of integrated awards in the period, with three iEPCI™ projects all representing first-of-its-kind solutions for the subsea industry," said Doug Pferdehirt, Chair and CEO of TechnipFMC.

Financial Stability and Shareholder Returns

TechnipFMC's commitment to shareholder returns was evident with distributions totaling $172 million in the quarter. The company also achieved an investment grade credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, enhancing its financial stability and market confidence.

Looking Ahead

With a strong backlog of $13.5 billion and ongoing strategic projects, TechnipFMC is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing market opportunities. The company's focus on technological innovation and integrated project execution continues to drive its industry leadership and operational success.

For detailed financial figures and future projections, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to view the full earnings report and supplementary materials provided by TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC's robust start to 2024 not only underscores its operational capabilities but also reflects its strategic positioning to leverage upcoming market opportunities in the evolving energy sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TechnipFMC PLC for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.