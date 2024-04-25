LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR) Q1 2024 Earnings: Challenges Persist as Losses Widen

Despite Increased Sales, LiveWire Faces Steeper Losses and Revenue Decline

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $5.0 million, a decrease of 36% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $13.51 million.
  • Net Loss: Increased to $23.6 million from $21.1 million in the previous year, exceeding the estimated net loss of $28.25 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded a loss of $0.12 per share, slightly better than the estimated loss of $0.14 per share.
  • Operating Loss: Expanded to $30.4 million, compared to $24.9 million last year, reflecting increased investment in new models and cost reduction initiatives.
  • Unit Sales: Electric motorcycle sales increased by 86% with 117 units sold, despite a decrease in segment revenue.
  • STACYC Segment: Revenue fell by 41% to $3.7 million, with operating loss significantly increasing to $1.4 million from $0.1 million.
  • Financial Outlook: Revised operating loss guidance for 2024 to $105 million to $115 million, improving from previous estimates of $115 million to $125 million.
Article's Main Image

On April 25, 2024, LiveWire Group Inc (LVWR, Financial) disclosed its first-quarter financial results through an 8-K filing, revealing a challenging period despite achieving the status of the #1 on-road electric motorcycle retailer in the US. The company, known for its electric vehicles and related products, reported a net loss of $23.6 million, a deterioration from the $21.1 million loss recorded in the same quarter the previous year.

1783451856081678336.png

Financial Performance Overview

LiveWire's revenue for the quarter stood at $5.0 million, a significant drop of 36% from $7.8 million in Q1 2023. This decline occurred despite an 86% increase in unit sales of electric motorcycles, highlighting the challenges of a shifting product mix and strategic adjustments in retail partnerships. The operating loss widened to $30.4 million from $24.9 million year-over-year, primarily due to investments in new models and initiatives aimed at reducing electric vehicle (EV) costs.

The Electric Motorcycles segment, which includes sales of electric motorcycles and related products, saw a revenue decrease to $1.2 million from $1.5 million, alongside an increased operating loss. The STACYC segment, focusing on electric balance bikes for kids, also experienced a revenue fall to $3.7 million from $6.3 million, with its operating loss expanding dramatically.

Strategic Moves and Market Position

CEO Karim Donnez highlighted the successful launch of the S2 Mulholland and the company's consolidation efforts at Harley-Davidson’s historic headquarters, aimed at achieving greater operational efficiency and cost management. These strategic moves are part of LiveWire's broader plan to strengthen its market leadership in the electric motorcycle sector.

Outlook and Future Projections

For the full year 2024, LiveWire expects to sell between 1,000 to 1,500 electric motorcycles. The company has also revised its operating loss guidance to $105 to $115 million, an improvement from the previously projected range of $115 to $125 million. This revision reflects the ongoing efforts to streamline operations and manage costs more effectively.

Analysis of Financial Health

The balance sheet shows a decrease in cash and cash equivalents from $167.9 million at the end of 2023 to $141.0 million as of March 31, 2024. This reduction is primarily due to cash used in operations and investments in capital expenditures. The company's efforts to manage its financial position amidst expanding losses will be crucial for its sustainability and growth in the competitive EV market.

Overall, while LiveWire demonstrates a robust strategic direction and market positioning, the financial results indicate ongoing challenges that need to be addressed to achieve profitability and long-term success in the evolving electric vehicle industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from LiveWire Group Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.