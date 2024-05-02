Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) Q1 Earnings: Surpasses Revenue Forecasts and Updates Full-Year Guidance

Robust Performance Amid Expansions and Strategic Acquisitions

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $3.18 billion for Q1 2024, up 4.6% year-over-year, slightly surpassing the estimate of $3.116 billion.
  • Net Income: Reached $228 million in Q1 2024, up from $208 million in Q1 2023, exceeding the estimated $298.9 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Diluted EPS was $2.69, below the estimate of $3.48; Adjusted EPS was $3.68, surpassing the estimate of $3.46.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: Totaled $452.8 million, or 14.3% of revenue, slightly up from $447.8 million or 14.7% of revenue in Q1 2023.
  • Free Cash Flow: Reported a negative $163.6 million compared to a positive $107.5 million in Q1 2023, due to lower cash earnings and changes in working capital requirements.
  • Full-Year Guidance: Adjusted EPS guidance for 2024 has been updated to a range of $14.45 to $15.35, reflecting a raised midpoint from the previous guidance.
  • Acquisitions and Expansions: Announced/completed five acquisitions and significantly expanded test menu, enhancing capabilities in key therapeutic areas.
Article's Main Image

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH, Financial) released its 8-K filing on April 25, 2024, revealing a promising start to the year with first-quarter results that exceeded revenue expectations and demonstrated strategic growth through acquisitions. The company, a leading provider in the medical diagnostics and research industry, operates about 2,000 patient-service centers and offers a wide array of clinical lab tests.

Financial Highlights and Analyst Expectations

For the first quarter of 2024, Laboratory Corp reported revenue of $3.18 billion, a 4.6% increase from $3.04 billion in the same period last year, surpassing the analyst's estimate of $3.116 billion. The growth was primarily driven by a 6.7% increase in its base business. However, diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $2.69, below the estimated $3.48, while adjusted EPS was $3.68, aligning closely with expectations.

Operational and Strategic Developments

Adam Schechter, chairman and CEO of Labcorp, highlighted the company's strategic initiatives, including several key acquisitions that enhance its diagnostic and testing capabilities. These moves are expected to bolster its specialty testing in areas such as oncology and rare diseases. The company also launched innovative tests for Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its test menu to meet evolving patient needs.

Furthermore, Labcorp announced a restructuring to form a new holding company, Labcorp Holdings Inc., effective May 17, 2024. This change aims to better reflect the company's operations and align more closely with its brand identity.

Financial Performance Analysis

The company's operating income was $321.3 million, or 10.1% of revenue, a slight decrease from 10.9% in the prior year, mainly due to increased personnel costs and reduced COVID-19 testing. Despite these challenges, the company managed to improve its base business operations significantly. Net earnings from continuing operations saw an increase, reaching $228.3 million compared to $208.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

However, operating cash flow presented a challenge, turning to a use of $29.8 million from a generation of $185.7 million in the previous year, primarily due to lower cash earnings and changes in working capital requirements. Capital expenditures rose to $133.8 million, up from $78.2 million, reflecting ongoing investments in business growth.

Updated Guidance and Future Outlook

Based on its first-quarter performance, Labcorp has updated its full-year 2024 guidance, raising the midpoint and narrowing the range of its adjusted EPS forecast to $14.45 to $15.35. The company maintains its free cash flow projection at $1.00 billion to $1.15 billion, indicating confidence in its operational efficiency and cash generation capabilities going forward.

In conclusion, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH, Financial) has set a solid foundation for 2024 with strategic expansions and a robust financial performance in the first quarter. As the company continues to innovate and expand its service offerings, it remains a significant player in the medical diagnostics and research industry, poised for continued growth and operational success.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Laboratory Corp of America Holdings for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.