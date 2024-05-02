Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Q1 2024 Earnings: Adjusted EPS Outperforms as Revenue Declines

Insight into Stericycle's Financial Health and Strategic Adjustments Amidst Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $664.9 million, down 2.8% year-over-year, falling short of estimates of $676.42 million.
  • Net Income: Increased to $13.1 million from $11.2 million in the previous year, exceeding estimates of $51.03 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $0.14, slightly above the previous year's $0.12, but below the estimated $0.56.
  • Adjusted EPS: Improved to $0.57 from $0.49 year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $0.56.
  • Free Cash Flow: Experienced a significant outflow of $97.6 million compared to an inflow of $13.1 million in the previous year.
  • Operating Income: Slightly decreased to $38.9 million from $40.0 million in the prior year.
  • Cost Savings: On track to realize estimated in-year cost savings of $40-$45 million following workforce reductions.
Article's Main Image

Stericycle Inc (SRCL, Financial), a leading provider of compliance-based solutions, disclosed its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, through its 8-K filing on April 25, 2024. The company reported a revenue of $664.9 million, a decrease of 2.8% year-over-year, falling short of the analyst's expectation of $676.42 million. However, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.57, slightly above the estimate of $0.56.

1783460069359382528.png

Stericycle is the largest provider of medical waste disposal and data destruction services in the United States. It operates globally with about 20% of its revenue coming from outside North America, facing stiff competition from entities like Sharps Compliance and Iron Mountain's information destruction segment.

Performance Overview

The decrease in revenue was primarily attributed to divestitures amounting to $17.7 million, partially offset by favorable foreign exchange rates and a minor acquisition. Despite the revenue decline, Stericycle achieved a net income of $13.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, up from $11.2 million, or $0.12 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023. This improvement was largely due to lower interest expenses and effective cost control measures.

Adjusted income from operations rose to $90.5 million from $84.7 million in the previous year, reflecting a disciplined execution across key priorities and a focus on operational efficiencies. These measures are part of Stericycle's ongoing strategic adjustments, which also included a workforce reduction expected to realize $40-$45 million in cost savings within the year.

Challenges and Strategic Measures

The company faced significant challenges, including a $104.0 million decrease in cash from operations, turning into an outflow of $54.5 million. This was mainly due to an increase in accounts receivable and higher annual incentive plan payments. Moreover, free cash flow was negatively impacted, recording an outflow of $97.6 million compared to an inflow in the previous year, exacerbated by increased capital expenditures.

President and CEO Cindy J. Miller commented on the results, stating,

We are pleased with our first quarter results, which reflect improvement in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS, driven by disciplined execution across our key priorities."
She also reaffirmed the company's commitment to achieving its full-year 2024 guidance and long-term outlook.

Financial Health and Future Outlook

Despite the current challenges, Stericycle's strategic initiatives, including the recent workforce reduction and operational optimizations, are expected to bolster its financial stability and enhance shareholder value. The company remains focused on leveraging its core competencies in regulated waste and compliance services to navigate through the volatile market conditions effectively.

As Stericycle continues to implement its strategic plans, investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching the company's ability to turn around its cash flow situation and maintain its trajectory of adjusted EPS growth in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Stericycle Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.