Hess Corp (HES) Q1 Earnings Surpass Analyst Expectations with Stellar Performance

Significant Growth in Production and Revenue Highlights Strong Quarter

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $972 million, significantly surpassing the estimated $519 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported at $3.16, exceeding the estimate of $1.69.
  • Revenue: Recorded at $3.309 billion, outperforming the expected $2.693 billion.
  • Oil and Gas Production: Increased to 476,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 27% from the previous year.
  • Capital and Exploratory Expenditures: Rose to $927 million from $765 million year-over-year, reflecting increased drilling activity.
  • Operational Efficiency: Cash operating costs per barrel decreased to $10.79 from $12.96, benefiting from higher production volumes.
  • Net Cash from Operating Activities: Increased to $885 million, up from $638 million in the prior year, driven by higher production.
Article's Main Image

On April 25, 2024, Hess Corp (HES, Financial) released its 8-K filing, revealing a remarkable financial performance for the first quarter of 2024. The company reported a net income of $972 million, or $3.16 per share, significantly outstripping the analyst's estimated earnings per share of $1.69. This performance marks a substantial improvement from the $346 million, or $1.13 per share, recorded in the same quarter the previous year.

Company Overview

Hess Corp, an independent oil and gas producer, is strategically positioned with key assets across the Bakken Shale, Guyana, the Gulf of Mexico, and Southeast Asia. As of the end of 2023, Hess reported net proved reserves of 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with a production average of 391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, emphasizing a composition of 74% oil and natural gas liquids and 26% natural gas.

Operational and Financial Highlights

The first quarter saw Hess Corp achieving a net production of 476,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, a 27% increase from the previous year, driven by significant production gains in Guyana and the Bakken region. Notably, the Bakken production alone surged to 190,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 163,000 in the prior-year quarter. The remarkable growth in Guyana's production, where net output doubled from 112,000 barrels per day to 190,000, was a key contributor to the quarter’s success.

Financially, Hess demonstrated robust capital management with exploration and production (E&P) capital and exploratory expenditures rising to $927 million from $765 million year-over-year, reflecting intensified drilling activity, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico. This strategic capital deployment is anticipated to support sustained growth in production volumes.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

Hess Corp has continued to expand its operations with the sanctioning of the Whiptail development in Guyana, which is projected to add a production capacity of approximately 250,000 barrels of oil per day by the end of 2027. This development underscores Hess’s commitment to long-term growth in its key regions.

For the upcoming quarter, Hess expects E&P net production to range between 465,000 and 475,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, accounting for planned maintenance activities. The company’s forward-looking strategy, combined with its operational efficiency, positions it well for continued success in the competitive oil and gas market.

Financial Health and Investor Insights

Hess Corp's balance sheet remains solid with cash and cash equivalents totaling $1.4 billion. The company's debt to capitalization ratio improved slightly to 31.9% at the end of March 2024, from 33.6% at the end of December 2023, reflecting prudent financial management and robust operational cash flow generation.

Moreover, net cash provided by operating activities stood at $885 million for the quarter, an increase from $638 million in the previous year, primarily due to higher production volumes. This financial health is crucial for Hess as it continues to fund its capital expenditures and manage debt without compromising its growth trajectory.

Conclusion

Hess Corp's first-quarter results for 2024 not only surpassed analyst expectations but also highlighted the company's effective strategy and execution in enhancing shareholder value. With ongoing projects and operational improvements, Hess is well-positioned to maintain its growth momentum in the evolving energy sector.

For more detailed insights and further information on Hess Corp's financials and strategic initiatives, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hess Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.