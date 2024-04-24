Universal Health Services Inc. Surpasses Analyst Earnings and Revenue Forecasts in Q1 2024

Robust Performance Driven by Strong Acute and Behavioral Health Care Services

46 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: Reported at $261.8 million, surpassing the estimated $215.37 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Achieved $3.82 per diluted share, exceeding the estimate of $3.16.
  • Revenue: Reached $3.844 billion, exceeding the forecast of $3.772 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased to $525.8 million from $421.1 million in the previous year.
  • Acute Care Services: On a same-facility basis, net revenue per adjusted admission grew by 4.6%.
  • Behavioral Health Care Services: On a same-facility basis, net revenue per adjusted admission rose by 11.2%.
  • Operating Cash Flow: Net cash provided by operating activities was $396 million, up from $291 million in the prior year.
On April 24, 2024, Universal Health Services Inc (UHS, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing financial results that exceeded analyst expectations for the first quarter of 2024. The company reported a net income of $261.8 million, or $3.82 per diluted share, significantly surpassing the estimated earnings per share of $3.16. Revenue for the quarter also exceeded forecasts, reaching $3.844 billion against an expected $3.772 billion.

Universal Health Services Inc, headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, operates a network of acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and ambulatory surgery centers. This extensive network includes 27 acute care hospitals and 333 behavioral health facilities across the United States and abroad, focusing on two main segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services.

The company's performance in Q1 2024 reflects a robust increase in both segments. Acute Care Services saw a 9.6% increase in net revenues on a same-facility basis, while Behavioral Health Services experienced a 10.4% rise. These improvements were supported by increases in adjusted admissions and patient days across both segments.

Financially, UHS showed a strong liquidity position with $733 million in available borrowing capacity and an active stock repurchase program, buying back 700,000 shares at approximately $179 per share during the quarter.

Detailed Financial Performance

The income from operations rose to $388.7 million from $278.7 million in the prior year, and net cash provided by operating activities increased significantly to $396 million from $291 million. This financial strength is underpinned by a strategic focus on high-quality hospital services in rapidly growing markets, a philosophy that has guided UHS since its inception in 1979.

Looking at the balance sheet, total assets increased to $14.046 billion as of March 31, 2024, from $13.968 billion at the end of 2023. The company's approach to maintaining a strong balance sheet, coupled with strategic investments in facilities and technology, underscores its commitment to long-term growth and operational excellence.

The company's EBITDA net of NCI (Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests) also saw a significant rise to $525.9 million from $407.3 million in the previous year, reflecting improved operational efficiency and profitability.

Operational Highlights and Future Outlook

UHS's operational strategy includes not only expansion and enhancement of clinical services but also a focus on operational efficiencies and patient satisfaction. This strategy has positioned UHS well within the competitive healthcare market, as evidenced by the growth in both revenue and earnings.

As UHS continues to navigate the complexities of the healthcare industry, its strong Q1 results provide a solid foundation for sustained growth. The management's commitment to strategic investments and operational excellence is expected to continue driving profitability and shareholder value in the upcoming quarters.

For more detailed information and to participate in the upcoming investor conference call, please visit the UHS website or register through the provided link to gain direct access to the management's discussion of Q1 results and strategic initiatives.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Universal Health Services Inc for further details.

