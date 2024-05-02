CACI International Inc (CACI, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock price, with a 4.65% gain over the past week and an 11.59% gain over the past three months. The company's market capitalization stands at $8.82 billion, with the current stock price at $396. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, CACI is currently fairly valued, with a GF Value of $356.91, up from the past GF Value of $336.64. This assessment aligns with the company's stock performance, maintaining a consistent valuation status from the past to the present.

Introduction to CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc operates within the software industry, primarily serving U.S. government agencies and departments. The company specializes in delivering information solutions and services that support national security missions and government modernization efforts. With a focus on intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers, CACI conducts its business through various subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe. The firm's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions has positioned it as a key player in its sector.

Assessing CACI's Profitability

CACI's Profitability Rank stands at an impressive 8/10, indicating a strong position within the industry. The company's Operating Margin is 8.06%, surpassing 64.76% of 2758 companies in the software sector. Its ROE (Return on Equity) is 11.85%, higher than 70.27% of its peers, while the ROA (Return on Assets) at 5.70% and ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) at 7.82% also demonstrate the company's efficiency in generating profits relative to its resources. Notably, CACI has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a testament to its consistent performance.

Exploring CACI's Growth Trajectory

The Growth Rank for CACI is a robust 9/10, reflecting its strong growth metrics. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share stands at 8.40%, and its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is even higher at 10.00%. These figures indicate a solid trajectory when compared to 49.22% and 59.83% of companies in the same industry, respectively. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 6.14%, suggesting continued expansion. Additionally, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is an impressive 14.30%, and the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 11.60%, both indicative of the company's ability to increase earnings over time.

Shareholder Composition

Among CACI's notable shareholders, Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) holds 393,605 shares, representing 1.77% of the company. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss owns 337,791 shares, accounting for 1.52%, while Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) has a stake of 46,054 shares, equating to 0.21%. This diverse shareholder base underscores the investment community's confidence in CACI's business model and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, CACI stands strong with a market cap of $8.82 billion. Its closest competitors include Globant SA (GLOB, Financial) with a market cap of $7.7 billion, Parsons Corp (PSN, Financial) at $8.29 billion, and Science Applications International Corp (SAIC, Financial) with $6.62 billion. These figures highlight the competitive nature of the software industry and CACI's significant presence within it.

Conclusion

In summary, CACI International Inc's stock performance has been robust, with a significant gain over the past three months. The company is fairly valued according to the GF Value, and its profitability and growth ranks are indicative of a strong and expanding business. The shareholder composition reflects a solid base of investor confidence, and when juxtaposed with its competitors, CACI's market position is both competitive and promising. Investors should consider these factors when evaluating the company's potential for long-term growth and profitability.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.