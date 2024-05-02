Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $571.8, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 0.97%, marked against a three-month change of 6.39%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a particularly high Growth rank and a strong Profitability rank, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's overall GF Score of 94 out of 100 signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's Business

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, with a market cap of $218.26 billion and sales of $42.86 billion, is a leading player in the scientific instruments and laboratory equipment industry. The company's operating margin stands at 17.08%, reflecting efficient operations. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc operates through four segments as of mid-2023, with revenue figures including some cross-segment revenue: analytical technologies (16% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (10%); life science solutions (24%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (54%).

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc stands impressively at 5.32, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.82, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's Operating Margin has increased by 4.31% over the past five years, indicating a trend of growing profitability. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 11%, which outperforms 58.71% of companies in the Medical Diagnostics & Research industry. Moreover, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has seen a robust increase in its EBITDA over the past few years, with a three-year growth rate of 4.1 and a five-year rate of 15.2, highlighting the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on this opportunity can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's robust market position, backed by solid financials and a track record of growth, makes it a compelling choice for value investors looking for long-term returns.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.