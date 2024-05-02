Universal Health Services Inc (UHS, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $164.81, Universal Health Services Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 0.66%, marked against a three-month change of 3.64%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Universal Health Services Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high Growth rank and Momentum rank, and a slightly lower Financial strength rank, GuruFocus assigned Universal Health Services Inc a GF Score of 94 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Universal Health Services Inc's Business

Universal Health Services Inc, with a market cap of $11.1 billion and sales of $14.28 billion, operates at an operating margin of 8.23%. The company owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. It operates in two key segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank showcases Universal Health Services Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's solid financial situation is further confirmed by the Piotroski F-Score, which is based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale measuring a company's profitability, funding, and operating efficiency. Additionally, Universal Health Services Inc's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Universal Health Services Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 14.7%, which outperforms 64.4% of 573 companies in the Healthcare Providers & Services industry. Moreover, Universal Health Services Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 3.8, and the rate over the past five years is 5.9. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Next Steps

Considering Universal Health Services Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking to capitalize on such robust financial health and promising growth prospects may find Universal Health Services Inc an attractive addition to their portfolios. For those looking to discover more companies with strong GF Scores, GuruFocus Premium members can utilize the following screener link: GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.