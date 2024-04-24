Q4 2024 AU Small Finance Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the AU Small Finance Bank Q4 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prince Tiwari, Head of Investor Relations at AU Small Finance Bank. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Prince Tiwari - AU Small Finance Bank Ltd - Head, Investor Relations



Thank you, Dale, and hi, everyone. Good evening and a warm welcome to AU Small Finance Bank earning calls for the fourth quarter and the annual results for the financial year, FY24. We thank you all for joining the call and hope you have had a chance to go through the presentation that we have uploaded on our website as well as the stock exchange. The format for today's call will be very similar to last few calls, where we will have opening remarks from the management for the first 10 to 15 minutes, followed by 40 to 45 minutes of question and answers from the participating analysts and investors.



To start the call, we will have our Founder, MD, and CEO, Mr.