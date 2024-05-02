IBM Faces Market Pressure Despite Earnings Beat and HashiCorp Acquisition

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

IBM (IBM, Financial) experienced a significant drop in its stock price, falling 9% despite surpassing earnings per share expectations and confirming its fiscal year 2024 forecast, which includes $12 billion in free cash flow and mid-single digit revenue growth in constant currency. However, the company's revenue increase of just 1.5% year-over-year to $14.46 billion fell short of expectations. In a strategic move, IBM also announced its plan to acquire HashiCorp (HCP, Financial), a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation, for $35 per share, valuing the enterprise at $6.4 billion, with the deal expected to close by the end of 2024.

IBM highlighted its strong performance across various segments in the quarter:

  • Software segment saw a 5.9% growth in constant currency, led by Hybrid Platform & Solutions and Transaction Processing.
  • Red Hat revenues increased by 9%, driven by robust performance across its key platforms: RHEL, OpenShift, and Ansible.
  • Consulting grew by 1.7% in constant currency, with IBM capitalizing on clients' focus on large data and technology transformation projects.
  • Infrastructure segment reported a slight increase of 0.2% in constant currency, with growth across all hardware offerings.

The acquisition of HashiCorp was anticipated, following earlier reports by the Wall Street Journal. IBM believes HashiCorp's expertise in managing complex infrastructure through automation, orchestration, and security complements its own hybrid cloud capabilities offered by Red Hat. With 70% of HashiCorp's revenue originating from the U.S., IBM sees a vast opportunity to expand HashiCorp's presence globally across its operations in 175 countries.

Despite these positive developments, investor focus has shifted to IBM's first-quarter revenue shortfall and concerns over the premium paid for HashiCorp, considering its stock was trading around $25 prior to acquisition rumors. Additionally, IBM noted a tightening in client discretionary spending within its Consulting segment due to persistently high rates. Nonetheless, IBM's successful track record with acquisitions, such as Red Hat, remains a strong point for the company's strategic moves.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.