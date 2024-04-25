Snap Inc. (SNAP) Q1 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surges but Misses Analyst Net Loss Estimates

Despite Strong Revenue Growth, Snap Faces Challenges with Increased Net Loss

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $1,195 million, a 21% increase year-over-year, exceeding estimates of $1,119.45 million.
  • Net Loss: $305 million, improved from a net loss of $329 million year-over-year, but below the estimated net loss of $71.44 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Reported a diluted net loss per share of $0.19, an improvement from $0.21 year-over-year, but fell short of the estimated EPS of -$0.05.
  • Free Cash Flow: $38 million, a significant decrease from $103 million in the previous year, indicating a 63% year-over-year decline.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $88 million, a decrease of 42% from $151 million in the prior year.
  • Daily Active Users (DAUs): Increased by 10% to 422 million, highlighting continued growth in user engagement.
  • Forward Guidance: Q2 revenue expected to be between $1,225 million and $1,255 million, projecting a 15% to 18% year-over-year growth.
Article's Main Image

1783594776940146688.png

On April 25, 2024, Snap Inc. (SNAP, Financial) released its 8-K filing, revealing its financial results for the first quarter of 2024. The company reported a significant revenue increase of 21% year-over-year, totaling $1,195 million, slightly above the estimated $1,119.45 million. However, the net loss deepened to $305 million compared to the anticipated $71.44 million, marking a deviation from analyst expectations.

Company Overview

Snap Inc. is renowned for its flagship product, Snapchat, a popular social networking app with over 400 million daily active users as of the end of 2023. Primarily generating revenue through advertising, Snap has a significant user base in North America, which accounts for approximately 65% of its total sales despite only a quarter of its users being located in the region.

Financial and Operational Highlights

The first quarter saw a robust increase in daily active users (DAUs), reaching 422 million, a 10% rise from the previous year. This growth is attributed to the company's innovative features and strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing user engagement and broadening its advertising reach. Notably, revenue from Snapchat+ subscriptions tripled year-over-year, reflecting the platform's growing appeal.

Despite these positive developments, Snap's net loss widened by 7% year-over-year, and free cash flow decreased significantly by 63% to $38 million. The company also faced a 42% reduction in operating cash flow, which stood at $88 million for the quarter.

Strategic Investments and Future Outlook

Snap continues to invest heavily in augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI), with new tools and formats driving increased engagement and advertiser interest. The company's focus on diversifying revenue streams and enhancing direct response advertising capabilities is evident from its product updates and strategic partnerships.

Looking ahead to Q2 2024, Snap anticipates further growth in its global community, projecting DAUs to reach approximately 431 million. The company expects revenue to be between $1,225 million and $1,255 million, forecasting a year-over-year growth of 15% to 18%. Adjusted EBITDA for the upcoming quarter is estimated to be between $15 million and $45 million.

Analysis of Financial Statements

The detailed financial statements highlight the challenges Snap faces in terms of cost management and profitability. The operating loss was slightly reduced by 9% to $333 million. However, the net loss per share improved marginally from $0.21 to $0.19. The balance sheet remains robust with significant cash reserves and marketable securities, though liabilities related to convertible senior notes are a notable obligation.

Overall, Snap Inc.'s first-quarter results demonstrate strong top-line growth with persistent challenges in achieving profitability. The company's strategic investments in technology and platform enhancements may pave the way for future revenue diversification and improved financial health. However, the widening net loss and decreasing cash flows highlight areas requiring stringent financial oversight and strategic adjustments.

For more detailed analysis and up-to-date financial information, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Snap Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.